This Newly Renovated Kaua'i Resort Has Hawaii's Largest Single Level Pool And Direct Beach Access

Kaua'i, Hawaii, is known as the Garden Isle, thanks to its beautiful, tropical landscapes. If you need some more proof that it's a tropical paradise, check out this guide to its best views and things to do. Each part of this laidback island has its own vibe, and Kaua'i has over 4,000 hotel rooms spread throughout so it can be hard to figure out the best place to stay. If you're looking for one hotel that combines the best of all worlds, a place that's centrally located, with a huge pool, beach access, restaurants, a fiery, fun luau, and comfy accommodations that just got renovated, then The Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort Lihue is for you.

It's in Lihue on the southeast side of the island, only about five minutes from the Lihue Airport (LIH), Kaua'i's main airport. If you're not renting a car, you can use the free shuttle between the resort and the airport. If you visited the Royal Sonesta Kaua'i before 2025, you probably need to come back. A multimillion-dollar renovation was completed in 2025. The updated guest rooms and suites have private lanais and massive windows overlooking the picturesque pool or lush garden areas. There's also a new bar near the pool, and two of the restaurants got revamped.

The area around the massive lagoon-style pool also got an update. What hasn't changed is that this pool is still Hawaii's "largest single-level swimming pool" at 26,000 square feet. There are fountains, reservable cabanas, lounge chairs, and five hot tubs. There's also a separate smaller pool, complete with a slide. Along with those staying at the Royal Sonesta and the neighboring Marriott, the pool area is open for day guests on ResortPass. Just note the cruise terminal is nearby, and some passengers like to spend time there.