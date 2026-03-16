This Newly Renovated Kaua'i Resort Has Hawaii's Largest Single Level Pool And Direct Beach Access
Kaua'i, Hawaii, is known as the Garden Isle, thanks to its beautiful, tropical landscapes. If you need some more proof that it's a tropical paradise, check out this guide to its best views and things to do. Each part of this laidback island has its own vibe, and Kaua'i has over 4,000 hotel rooms spread throughout so it can be hard to figure out the best place to stay. If you're looking for one hotel that combines the best of all worlds, a place that's centrally located, with a huge pool, beach access, restaurants, a fiery, fun luau, and comfy accommodations that just got renovated, then The Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort Lihue is for you.
It's in Lihue on the southeast side of the island, only about five minutes from the Lihue Airport (LIH), Kaua'i's main airport. If you're not renting a car, you can use the free shuttle between the resort and the airport. If you visited the Royal Sonesta Kaua'i before 2025, you probably need to come back. A multimillion-dollar renovation was completed in 2025. The updated guest rooms and suites have private lanais and massive windows overlooking the picturesque pool or lush garden areas. There's also a new bar near the pool, and two of the restaurants got revamped.
The area around the massive lagoon-style pool also got an update. What hasn't changed is that this pool is still Hawaii's "largest single-level swimming pool" at 26,000 square feet. There are fountains, reservable cabanas, lounge chairs, and five hot tubs. There's also a separate smaller pool, complete with a slide. Along with those staying at the Royal Sonesta and the neighboring Marriott, the pool area is open for day guests on ResortPass. Just note the cruise terminal is nearby, and some passengers like to spend time there.
The Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort's new luau and dining options
The renovation at The Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort Lihue came with a new luau. Held every Thursday right next to the beach, the Drums & Dances of Polynesia uses dance and a lot of fire to tell some of the stories of the Polynesian people who have long called Hawaii home. It's quite the impressive spectacle, and fun for all ages. There's free professional photos when the doors open, followed by a full buffet and an open bar with Mai Tais, beer, and wine. Pro tip: Seating is first come, first serve, so arrive early to be close to the action.
Elements of Hawaiian culture can be found throughout the resort. In the heart of the lobby is a large outrigger canoe, the type which would have been used by Polynesians who came to and populated Hawaii. The hotel's "mascot" is the The Honu of Kaua'i; honu is the Hawaiian green sea turtle. And guests can enjoy experiences, like ukulele lessons and lei-making.
For food, there's four restaurants with something for everyone. Kukui's on Kalapaki Beach has dishes like ahi poke bowl and kalua pork tacos, and you can dine there or have food delivered to you at the pool. There's also a Duke's restaurant. This Hawaiian chain known for its relaxed, beachy vibes is home to the famous "hula pie" — macadamia nut ice cream topped with fudge on a chocolate cookie crust. At Café Portofino, you can enjoy classic Italian food with a classic Hawaiian view of a beach and palm trees. For something quick in the morning, The Royal Lanai has coffee and treats like spam musubi and cinnamon rolls. In the evening, it's a sushi restaurant with live music three times a week.
Enjoy the beach, spa, golf, and more at The Royal Sonesta Kaua'i Resort
The Royal Sonesta Resort Kaua'i Lihue is right on Kalapaki Beach. This golden sand beach is in a protected cove formed by the majestic green peaks of the Haupu Ridge, so it's often good for swimming and paddling (just check the conditions before going out). It's a good spot to learn to surf and for beginners to practice, and there's even a surf school at the resort. You can also play beach volleyball, or just relax and watch the boats come and go from the nearby Nawiliwili Bay Harbor. For golfers, the Ocean Course at Hōkūala is only about a five minute drive, and there are golf packages available at the hotel.
If you want to get pampered during your Kaua'i vacation, the Alexander Spa & Salon has a range of massage and facial options, including the traditional Hawaiian lomi lomi massage. You can even get a massage in a beach cabana, so you can listen to the waves as you get rubbed down.
The resort is within walking distance of shopping and restaurants, so you could just chill at the resort without a car and stay busy. However, it doesn't take long to get to other parts of the island, so a rental could be worth it. For example, it's just about 30-40 minutes to Port Allen, where you can board a boat from a place like Capt Andy's to tour the famous Nā Pali Coast. You'll likely see wildlife, like spinner dolphins, along the way — Hawaii is one of America's best places to see dolphins. It's also just about the same distance from Kapa'a, one of America's friendliest cities with a mix of outdoor adventure and chic shopping.