Between Chicago And Rockford Is A Historic Midwest City With A Charming, Walkable Downtown And Top-Rated Winery
Outside of any major city, you'll find the layers of suburbs that scatter into small towns. Some are new developments of 20th-century urban sprawl, while others have been there for a century or more. They might have sprung up around a local industry and rode the wave of time, always a short drive from their neighboring metropolis. That sums up Genoa, Illinois. It's one of a handful of small towns conveniently tucked off of I-90 between Chicago (an hour east) and Rockford (40 minutes west). While its neighbor, Pingree Grove, is a slice of suburban charm, Genoa is a smaller, quieter place with a historic downtown.
Settled way back in 1836 by a veteran of the Revolutionary War, Genoa was named after a tiny New York town that took its name from the world-famous Italian city. It started as a small farming community with a stagecoach stop for travelers from Chicago to Galena, another underrated Midwest town with cozy inns. These days, Genoa is a laid-back community of around 5,000 residents. It's still surrounded by large fields, rich agriculture, and original two and three-story brick buildings from the mid-1800s still stand in the historic downtown.
Genoa is a good option for a weekend escape into a sleepy and historic community for some top-rated wine at Prairie State Winery on Main Street, quiet hikes in nearby nature preserves, and a summer hang by the swimming pool at Chamberlain Park. Or while traveling through northern Illinois, the town is an easy stop for a quality meal, a stroll downtown with a cup of coffee, and some community park chills on the Kishwaukee River.
Genoa's historic downtown
Genoa's location between two Illinois hubs and surrounded by small towns means there are a variety of hotel options nearby, but the main one in town is the quaint Genoa Guest House. The recently renovated bed-and-breakfast is in a century-old residence and has three remodeled guest rooms, along with the charming amenities of a tiny B&B, like homemade cookies and quality linens. Another perk of the guest house is that it's just two blocks away from Main Street, the historic heart of Genoa.
It's a quiet street, lined with trees and old buildings, one of which houses the star of downtown: the Prairie State Winery. The winery has won numerous awards since opening in 1998, by a husband-and-wife duo of high school teachers-turned-winemakers. They produce more than 35 types of wine with Illinois-grown grapes and offer tastings with seven samples or half-glass flights of four varieties. Prairie State also distills liquors, has a quality cocktail menu, and a full-service kitchen offering cheese plates, paninis, and bread bowls. Come for the vino; stay for the leafy wine garden tucked behind the building and for live music multiple times a week in the summer.
Beyond the award-winning wines, for a nice latte, there's Open Door Coffee down the block. Similar to the Genoa Guest House, it's a local business in a hundred-year-old house that got a facelift and is now a charming space with natural light pouring in the windows, the front porch turned into a laid-back terrace, and small tables in the garden. There are more dining spots up and down Main Street, like the Latsis Bakery or Cruisin' Genoa for a friendly local meal.
Genoa's parks and forest preserves
Walk west from the local eateries to where Main Street forms a "Y" shape with Park Avenue, and you'll find the Kishwaukee Village Historical Society. This quaint little museum showcases the history of the Genoa area with a 19th-century freight depot, a train caboose, artifacts, and old photos. It's the type of spot history buffs love, but be sure to check its operating hours as the society is only open by appointment or for short windows during the week.
A quick stroll west from the historical society is the David Carroll Memorial Citizens Park (pictured above). One of many parks in Genoa, it's a beautiful green space close to downtown that caresses the Kishwaukee River and is the perfect place to sit on a blanket with your coffee. Chamberlain Park is another gem with a lot more action and amenities in the north of town. At the beginning of May, more than 100 vendors come for the annual Spring Market in the Park event. On regular days, visitors can enjoy the park's multiple sports fields, courts for all manner of games, pavilions, and playgrounds. On hot summer days, the park's Aquatic Center pool (and its water slides and splash pads) is a must-visit.
As Genoa is tucked away in rural Illinois, you don't have to go far to immerse yourself deeper in nature. The Russell Woods Forest Preserve is a 126-acre park located just a few minutes outside of town. It's perfect for a quiet hike through the trees, canoeing, fishing, or having a picnic. You could also cross-country ski there if visiting in the winter months. Follow the river south, and you'll hit the 103-acre Riverwood Forest Preserve on a former golf course. Go a bit further still, and you'll end up at another Illinois gem: Sycamore, a thriving Illinois city of tourism, food, and scenic natural spots.