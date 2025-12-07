A Thriving Illinois City For Tourism, Food, And Scenic Natural Spots Is A Buzzing Midwest Hotspot

Known for its historic downtown area and stunning 19th- and early-20th-century architecture, Sycamore, Illinois, has all the charm of a small town while still delivering the comforts and conveniences of urban areas. It's full of art galleries, history museums, theaters, and well-reviewed restaurants, takes pride in its abundance of city parks, and hosts a bustling farmers' market. Although Sycamore remains under the radar, the word is slowly getting out about all that it has to offer. The city is part of DeKalb County, where tourism has grown significantly, with visitors spending $124 million in 2024. Plus, on a larger scale, the state of Illinois experienced a 14% increase in hotel revenue in 2025.

Sycamore has a population of about 18,200, and is located just over an hour's drive west of Chicago, as well as about 45 minutes southeast of Rockford, making it an easy weekend getaway and change of pace from the larger cities. With the beautiful, 63-mile Kishwaukee River running right through the heart of the city, it's easy to slow down and take in the beauty of Sycamore's natural settings. Sycamore can also serve as a nice home base for exploring DeKalb county. It's just 6 miles away from the quaint college town of DeKalb and its vibrant downtown, which gives you even more options to explore on your trip to Sycamore.