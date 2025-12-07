A Thriving Illinois City For Tourism, Food, And Scenic Natural Spots Is A Buzzing Midwest Hotspot
Known for its historic downtown area and stunning 19th- and early-20th-century architecture, Sycamore, Illinois, has all the charm of a small town while still delivering the comforts and conveniences of urban areas. It's full of art galleries, history museums, theaters, and well-reviewed restaurants, takes pride in its abundance of city parks, and hosts a bustling farmers' market. Although Sycamore remains under the radar, the word is slowly getting out about all that it has to offer. The city is part of DeKalb County, where tourism has grown significantly, with visitors spending $124 million in 2024. Plus, on a larger scale, the state of Illinois experienced a 14% increase in hotel revenue in 2025.
Sycamore has a population of about 18,200, and is located just over an hour's drive west of Chicago, as well as about 45 minutes southeast of Rockford, making it an easy weekend getaway and change of pace from the larger cities. With the beautiful, 63-mile Kishwaukee River running right through the heart of the city, it's easy to slow down and take in the beauty of Sycamore's natural settings. Sycamore can also serve as a nice home base for exploring DeKalb county. It's just 6 miles away from the quaint college town of DeKalb and its vibrant downtown, which gives you even more options to explore on your trip to Sycamore.
Things to do in Sycamore, Illinois
With 19 different parks scattered throughout the city, you don't have to go far to experience the great outdoors. The Sycamore Forest Preserve has 60 beautiful acres with picnic areas, a fishing pond, and hiking and cross-country trails. It's also home to an entrance to the Great Western Trail, a 17-mile biking and, in the winter, snowmobiling path that connects to a larger trail system that runs all the way to Chicago. If your bike needs a tune-up, stop by Blue Moon Bikes, a repair shop that also features a vintage bicycle museum. For even more outdoor exploration, Shabbona Lake State Park is an excellent place for fishing and camping, and is just a 30-minute drive from Sycamore.
There's plenty to explore in the city, though. If you're a fan of puzzles, check out Syco Escape Rooms, which has several themed options, including a prison break and a royal castle escape. History buffs can head to the DeKalb County History Center, which hosts exhibitions, video tours, events, speakers, and historic home tours (the Queen Anne-style mansion of David Syme is a standout). Visitors can also explore the Sycamore Historic District, which includes 226 buildings like the Sycamore Public Library, which was funded by Andrew Carnegie in 1902 and opened in 1905, and the Sycamore State Theater, which originally opened in 1925. Another standout is the majestic DeKalb County Courthouse, also from 1905.
You'll find plenty of dining options in Sycamore, including Nats on Maple, a local favorite serving up elevated comfort food, with everything from meatloaf to jambalaya. For classic pub grub, head over to PJs Courthouse Tavern for burgers, flatbreads, and wings. Finally, The Dirty Bird boasts the "best chicken in DeKalb County," in a modern barn-like setting.
Planning a trip to Sycamore, Illinois
Sycamore is a beautiful place to visit year-round, but if you're visiting in the fall, the Pumpkin Fest isn't to be missed. This is a signature event with a carnival, craft show, and all things pumpkin, including pie-eating contests and a parade. Every Tuesday from June through August, the town hosts a farmers' market that makes for a fabulous way to spend an afternoon. Other fun events include the Fire & Ice Fest in January, with chili cook-offs and glass blowing, and the Winter Chocolate Walk, with sweet samples and hot cocoa.
If you're flying in, Chicago Rockford International Airport is about 40 minutes away and serviced by a handful of carriers, including Allegiant Air. Dubbed the "City of Gardens," Rockford's stunning green spaces make it an attractive overnight stay before or after your flight. In a nod to its nickname, Rockford is also home to a tranquil Japanese garden escape that also contains a Frank Lloyd Wright home (the Laurent House). For more flight options, Chicago O'Hare International is just under an hour's drive and has plenty of airlines and routes. Alternatively, the Amtrak train stops in Union Station in Chicago. As a major hub, there are plenty of rail routes you can take to Union Station. You'll find chain hotel options in Sycamore, including The Country Inn and Suites and the Best Western. If boutique is more your style, the Paper Doll House is a gorgeous, Victorian-era bed and breakfast that's perched right on Main Street.