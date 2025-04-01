This Underrated Midwest Town With Cozy Inns, Local Wineries, And Historic Charm Is A Top Illinois Getaway

Hidden away in the northwestern corner of Illinois — just minutes from both Iowa and Wisconsin — is the charming Galena. It might be hard to believe, but this tiny town of 3,000 sees nearly a million annual tourists. Locals know Galena as a trendy destination, but anyone beyond the Midwest might see it as just another small town. However, that couldn't be further from the truth. With an authentic downtown bursting with old-school charm, highly rated wineries, and a rich history to explore, Galena is one of the best getaways in Illinois.

Part of what makes Galena so special is its natural geography. Unlike much of the state, which was flattened by glaciers, Galena remained widely untouched. The region, known as the Driftless Area, features a wealth of bluffs, hills, and waterways, making Galena a feast for the eyes compared to the rest of Illinois' cornfields. You'll also be close to other iconic Driftless towns, including an underrated waterfront gem along the Mississippi River.

As for how to reach Galena? Consider flying into the Quad Cities International Airport just over an hour south. If you don't mind an epic two-hour road trip and want to see the incredible streets of Chicago, then you can fly into O'Hare or Midway. This also gives you a chance to explore an underrated Japanese-inspired lakeside garden in Hyde Park.