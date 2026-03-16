Between Austin And Corpus Christi Is 'The Birthplace Of Texas Independence' With Museums And Historic Charm

The Battle of the Alamo, a 13-day siege that began in February 1836, is probably the most well-known clash of the Texas Revolution. Today, the old mission-turned-fortress even ranks among the best attractions in Texas. But the Battle of Gonzales, fought just a few months earlier in October 1835, was just as pivotal, kicking off the all-out war that eventually led to Texas breaking free of Mexico. Gonzales — perched between Corpus Christi and Austin — was where the first shot of the revolution was fired. So naturally, the rural city is hailed as the "birthplace of Texas independence."

Gonzales is still laced with old-world charm, from its historic downtown district to the many heritage homes scattered about the community today. Some of them have even been converted to cozy accommodations if you want to spend the night immersed in Texas history. The Belle Oaks Inn and the St. James Bed and Breakfast were both built in the 1910s and have strong online reviews.

Opened in the 1920s, The Alcalde Hotel is another well-regarded historic stay and has even hosted the likes of Elvis Presley and the infamous outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde. "It's a boutique hotel with each room decorated uniquely and with such attention to detail throughout the hotel," one Tripadvisor review read, underlining that the building is "a living museum and hidden gem in Gonzales." Of course, you can find traditional museums around town, too, as well as a slew of timeless landmarks that highlight the city's rebellious roots.