Stop Doing This Annoying Habit When Boarding Your Plane (It Can Slow Down Everything)

Flying makes traveling to faraway places so much faster and easier (and, in some cases, outright possible). However, once you're inside a plane, you're dealing with lots of people in an enclosed space and a very tight schedule.

Anything you can do to keep from annoying your fellow passengers and flight attendants can make life a lot less stressful and more efficient for everyone. Unfortunately, there is one bothersome habit that you should do your best to avoid while boarding that slows everything down: Trying to use the restroom while everyone is getting on the plane.

It may not seem like a big deal. After all, the plane is on the ground, you're not dealing with turbulence, and well, you've got to go. However, as you try to shove yourself through the narrow aisle, you're pushing by passengers who are trying to find their seats and get their bags in the overhead bins. The plane can't take off while passengers are standing, so, in the worst-case scenario, you may even be the reason behind a flight delay. There are definitely better times to use the airplane bathroom, and here's why you shouldn't while boarding.