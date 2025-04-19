The airplane bathroom, or blue room, works differently than the one in your home for obvious reasons. You may have noticed the really loud sound it makes when flushed, and that's the vacuum pulling the waste into a tank in the plane. It is not, as you may have heard in the school yard, just expelled out of the plane. While there have been a few incidents of "blue ice," or frozen waste and SkyKem, falling to the ground, that is only the result of rare leaks. If all goes according to plan, waste is collected and emptied only after the plane lands.

There are a few other things you should know about the airplane bathroom. First, if the seatbelt sign goes on above you, this is the worst time to use the bathroom during a flight, as there is likely to be turbulence. Consider how hard it is to keep your drink steady if you hit a bouncy patch — similarly, things can get messy in the lavatory. It's also a good idea to avoid brushing your teeth on the plane, no matter how much you want to. According to a 2019 study by Dietdetective.com, the water in the lavatory isn't safe for human consumption. If you must swish, do so with water from your own water bottle, and definitely don't refill that bottle in the bathroom. Finally, note that if you have a medical emergency or the bathroom lock gets jammed, flight attendants can unlock the bathroom door from the outside. There's even a call button in the lavatory for the unlikely event that you do need assistance.