Sandwiched Between Orlando And West Palm Beach Is Florida's Peaceful Wildlife Area For Fishing And Hiking
Though a vacation to Florida is associated more with Orlando and the Walt Disney World Resort, you might be surprised at the hidden gems waiting to be discovered. About midway between Orlando and West Palm Beach, you'll find Indian River County, housing more than 100,000 acres of protected conservation land and 22.4 miles of beaches. If you're looking for a low-key outdoor destination for hiking and fishing, a visit to the Fort Drum Marsh Conservation Area in Indian River County might be right up your alley.
The area is the lesser-known neighbor of one of Florida's prettiest lakes to spot wildlife — Blue Cypress Lake. It includes a combination of wetland and upland communities and is a part of the southernmost reach of the St. Johns River's headwaters. There are three main areas for hiking, fishing, picnicking, and canoeing — Lake Cara, Horseshoe Lake, and Hog Island. You'll also see a variety of wildlife while here, from various birds to deer, turkey, and hogs. There is also seasonal hunting in the area, so make sure to check the official website for updates.
Fort Drum offers peace and quiet, but you won't be too far from amenities. Vero Beach, a beach town for a calm tropical escape, is only 30 minutes away. If you're coming from further away, both Orlando and West Palm Beach are about a two-hour drive, depending on traffic. The entrance is on the southern end of State Road 60, with a parking lot near Lake Cara. If you have a vehicle permit, you can head further in from Lake Cara and park at the Horseshoe Lake parking area.
Things to do in Fort Drum Marsh Conservation Area
Though Fellsmere, a city that's one of the world's top fishing spots, is less than 20 minutes away, you can also try your hand at catching something at Fort Drum. According to the St. Johns River Water Management District, the conservation area is one of the standout areas for fishing in the county. The marshland area is well-suited for kayakers or small boats, where you won't find crowds and can fish calm backwaters. As the area can be remote, make sure to get all the supplies you need before heading out. There are several bait and tackle shops near Blue Cypress Lake and Fellsmere, like Fellsmere Fishing HQ. Make sure to also check the weather, as previous visitors note that though Fort Drum is popular among anglers, strong winds can prevent you from fishing for longer.
If you're going hiking, the Red Blaze Trail is the longest route at 5.7 miles and starts from Horseshoe Lake and winds through the boardwalk at Hog Island. On Hog Island, there are a couple of different trails that interconnect with the Red Blaze Trail. You'll find the wooden boardwalk that will lead you through the trails of a blackwater hardwood swamp. You can go further to the Fort Drum Flatwoods, southwest of Hog Island, to complete the entire Red Blaze Trail. But according to Florida Hikes, the boardwalk hike in and around Hog Island is "the heart of the hike."