Sandwiched Between Orlando And West Palm Beach Is Florida's Peaceful Wildlife Area For Fishing And Hiking

Though a vacation to Florida is associated more with Orlando and the Walt Disney World Resort, you might be surprised at the hidden gems waiting to be discovered. About midway between Orlando and West Palm Beach, you'll find Indian River County, housing more than 100,000 acres of protected conservation land and 22.4 miles of beaches. If you're looking for a low-key outdoor destination for hiking and fishing, a visit to the Fort Drum Marsh Conservation Area in Indian River County might be right up your alley.

The area is the lesser-known neighbor of one of Florida's prettiest lakes to spot wildlife — Blue Cypress Lake. It includes a combination of wetland and upland communities and is a part of the southernmost reach of the St. Johns River's headwaters. There are three main areas for hiking, fishing, picnicking, and canoeing — Lake Cara, Horseshoe Lake, and Hog Island. You'll also see a variety of wildlife while here, from various birds to deer, turkey, and hogs. There is also seasonal hunting in the area, so make sure to check the official website for updates.

Fort Drum offers peace and quiet, but you won't be too far from amenities. Vero Beach, a beach town for a calm tropical escape, is only 30 minutes away. If you're coming from further away, both Orlando and West Palm Beach are about a two-hour drive, depending on traffic. The entrance is on the southern end of State Road 60, with a parking lot near Lake Cara. If you have a vehicle permit, you can head further in from Lake Cara and park at the Horseshoe Lake parking area.