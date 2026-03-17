This $15 Bogg Bag Dupe At Five Below Is Sturdy, Affordable, And Essential For Travel

As winter turns into spring, shoppers do their best to grab summer items and make sure they are ready for the beach days ahead. One important thing that should be on your summer prep list is making sure you have a great beach bag, so you can pack everything you need for a for a successful beach trip. While beach bags can range in price from affordable to extremely high end, there is a great affordable option at Five Below that shoppers are snagging while they can — for just $15 (at the time of writing). The Eva Tote Bag is considered by many to be a dupe of the Bogg Bag, which is much more expensive. An Original Bogg Bag of similar size starts at $90 (at the time of writing).

The Eva Tote Bag is 18 by 8 by 12.8 inches, and the Original Bogg Bag is 19 by 9 by 14 inches. The Eva bag is large enough to carry all of your necessary beach items, including a space-saving pocket blanket, sunscreen, and some baby powder to get all the sand off your body quickly. Five Below's beach bag comes in six colors: white, blue, green, purple, pink, and pastel pink, although these colors may not all be available at your location, since this bag is such a hot commodity. Depending on the store, you may be able to order the bag online for pick up or shipping, which could help you beat the rush to grab one in stores.