This $15 Bogg Bag Dupe At Five Below Is Sturdy, Affordable, And Essential For Travel
As winter turns into spring, shoppers do their best to grab summer items and make sure they are ready for the beach days ahead. One important thing that should be on your summer prep list is making sure you have a great beach bag, so you can pack everything you need for a for a successful beach trip. While beach bags can range in price from affordable to extremely high end, there is a great affordable option at Five Below that shoppers are snagging while they can — for just $15 (at the time of writing). The Eva Tote Bag is considered by many to be a dupe of the Bogg Bag, which is much more expensive. An Original Bogg Bag of similar size starts at $90 (at the time of writing).
The Eva Tote Bag is 18 by 8 by 12.8 inches, and the Original Bogg Bag is 19 by 9 by 14 inches. The Eva bag is large enough to carry all of your necessary beach items, including a space-saving pocket blanket, sunscreen, and some baby powder to get all the sand off your body quickly. Five Below's beach bag comes in six colors: white, blue, green, purple, pink, and pastel pink, although these colors may not all be available at your location, since this bag is such a hot commodity. Depending on the store, you may be able to order the bag online for pick up or shipping, which could help you beat the rush to grab one in stores.
The perfect go-to summer bag
This dupe at Five Below is a great find, because not only would it make a good beach bag, but it is also a great accessory for errands and the pool. The Eva bag is made of ethylene-vinyl acetate, a polymer used in shoes, yoga mats, and much more. This material is durable, meaning that the bag will stay in good shape — and your things will stay cool — even during a long, hot day at the beach. Plus, it's water-resistant and sand-resistant, so cleaning it will be an easy task.
A mom on Instagram said these bags could be great for bringing snacks to baseball games, adding that they could also be used in place of Easter baskets. Along the same lines, the bag could be used to hold summer birthday gifts. Instagram user heartsandhaunts says, "Throw in a cute matching towel and some fun summer goodies and you still haven't spent anywhere near what the Bogg bag would cost you!" She says the Five Below bag makes a great Bogg Bag dupe for those on a budget, due to its "style, size, and feel." Unsurprisingly, the bags sell out quickly, and the availability and colors will vary from store to store.