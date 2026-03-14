San Francisco's Vibrant Neighborhood Is 'A Portal To The Rich Tapestry Of Japanese Culture'

Although San Francisco's iconic Chinatown is the oldest in the U.S. and a well-known hub for Asian culture in California, the city also has an area specifically celebrating its Japanese heritage. San Francisco's Japantown is comprised of just about six square blocks in the heart of the city, but in that small, dense area, you can find what The Japantown Community Benefit District describes as "a portal to the rich tapestry of Japanese culture."

The neighborhood has roots back to 1906, when the Japanese communities in Chinatown and South of Market were destroyed by a large earthquake and subsequent fire. At one point, it spanned around 40 blocks, but after World War II and the forced internment of Americans of Japanese descent by the U.S. government, it was reduced to its current size. As of 2026, Japantown has a population of just under 4,000. However, the population is diverse, and the majority of people living there today are not Japanese American. As the oldest and largest remaining Japanese neighborhood in the country, San Francisco's Japantown keeps the district's culture alive with restaurants, shops, and festivals.

Getting to the iconic area is easy. The San Francisco International Airport is about 13 miles away, and public transportation is easy to find. The BART can get you around the city, or the No. 38, 22, 3, and 2 bus lines cut through Japantown. If you want to stay here and fully immerse yourself in the Japanese style, stay the night at the boutique Kimpton Hotel Enso, featuring a minimalist wabi-sabi design.