5 Breathtaking Mountain Towns Where Cable Car Is The Most Practical Method Of Arrival, According To Experts

Ah, mountain towns — who doesn't love them? Whether it's the feel of the crisp highland air, the shimmer of snow-capped peaks above, the happy après ski parties, or the buzz of an upcoming hiking day, they offer something truly unique to would-be travelers. What's more, the journey into some mountain towns can prove to be a real adventure on its own, whisking you along America's highest continuous paved road over the Rocky Mountains, perhaps, or through idyllic Alpine valleys in Europe, for example.

Then there are the mountain towns where the cable car is the most practical way to arrive. That means a journey on a whole other level, pushing you to ditch the wheels and take to the gondolas. Talk about a unique way to start a trip! Of course, such spots are rare, especially in an age when, by some estimations, there are over 4 million miles of roadway in the United States alone.

If all that's got you thinking about seeking out one of these special, cable car-accessible spots, then read on. This guide has trawled the relevant publications to pick out five places around the globe that aren't only best reached by this novelty method, but also reign as rather breathtaking, unforgettable travel destinations to boot.