The 'Birthplace Of British Columbia' Is A Canadian Village With Inviting Shops, Cozy Cafes, And A Cultural Scene
From the snow-capped mountains of world-famous Whistler to the majestic beauty of Vancouver Island, British Columbia reigns as one of Canada's top travel destinations. Beautiful B.C., as it's often called, lures travelers with opportunities for outdoor recreation across its varied landscapes, along with the cosmopolitan charms of vibrant and bustling Vancouver. In fact, in recent years, the province has attracted global attention, as evidenced by its hosting duties for the 2025 Invictus Games and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The region is also a major filming location for television and film productions. That modern momentum makes a trip back in time to the small village where the province began especially compelling. Fort Langley, nestled along the leafy banks of the Fraser River, is known as the "Birthplace of British Columbia" because of its role as an early trading post and administrative center. Today, this idyllic enclave is filled with inviting shops, cozy cafes, and a small but lively arts and cultural scene that honors the past while keeping its eye on the future.
Fort Langley initially rose to prominence in the early 1800s as a trading post for fur, salmon, and cranberries. The Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) built the original fort here in 1827 to facilitate trade with local Indigenous communities. The settlement's importance grew dramatically during the Fraser River Gold Rush in 1858, resulting in the region's population ballooning from about 150 settlers to tens of thousands of prospectors. Overnight, the Gold Rush transformed the region into a major gold rush destination west of the Rocky Mountains, making it an integral part of HBC's international trade route. This defining event ultimately led to the town being christened the "birthplace of British Columbia." Fort Langley, eponymously named after its historic trading post, was designated a National Historic Site of Canada in 1923.
Discover Fort Langley's rich heritage at these cultural attractions
Fort Langley, like other once-thriving Canadian Gold Rush towns, is dotted with must-visit heritage sites that proudly spotlight its rich history. Your first stop here should be Fort Langley National Historic Site. Scattered among the verdant grounds are features such as the original storehouse and several replica buildings that paint vivid pictures of Fort Langley's earliest days. There's plenty to see and do here, including interactive exhibits, panning for gold, and scurrying up the Bastions Gallery where eagle-eyed traders once kept lookout over the Fraser Valley. It's a great day out for families, with a playground on-site, a dedicated cabin where children can re-enact the trading days, and guides dressed in period costumes who share stories that enliven Fort Langley's past.
More Fort Langley heritage awaits at the historic Canadian Northern Railway Station. Originally built in 1915 and the one of the few remaining stations of its kind in the region, it once saw everything from steam to diesel trains breeze through its platform. A myriad of exhibits bring the station's story to life, and kiddos will delight in all the discoveries they'll make aboard the classic railway car and wooden caboose on display.
The BC Farm Museum, home to the largest collection of pioneer and agricultural artifacts in British Columbia, is another excellent place to explore Fort Langley's past. "Wonderful portrayal of life especially for women in that era. Great for families, kids of all ages," shares a Tripadvisor reviewer. Alongside its vast collection of colorful tractors and steam engines, the museum is home to an incredible 14,000-pound anvil, which museum organizers have sought to have recognized by Guinness World Records as one of the largest sculpted anvils.
Delight in Fort Langley's charming galleries, unique shops, and tasty cafes
Galleries, shops, and cozy cafes entice visitors to relax and explore in pretty, walkable Fort Langley Village. Pop into Kube Gallery, a contemporary art space showing fine art by Canadian and international artists. It's Langley's only commercial gallery, and also boasts an Indigenous gift shop. A few blocks away, you'll find Number 52 Studio and Gallery, the live/work space of local mixed media artist and graphic designer Paul Wood. Visits here are by appointment only.
The colorful, postcard-worthy storefronts clustered around Glover Road and Mavis Avenue house an array of tempting boutiques and unique shops. Vintage enthusiasts, you're in luck. The 10,000-square-foot Village Antiques Mall beckons with everything from midcentury furniture to Royal Albert bone china. Less overwhelming spots for retro goods include Country Lane Antiques and Rempel Mercantile. Always Sunny curates treasures on consignment; lovely stationery finds are available to peruse and purchase at The Mailroom, and the apothecary-styled Tap True Aromatherapy Products and Spa is ideal for indulging your senses in locally-made, small-batch products — or booking some pampering spa time.
When it comes to nosh, Fort Langley's cafe culture is strong, so expect to be spoiled for choice. Wendel's Bookstore & Cafe boasts great reads and patio dining, while Beatnik Bistro, located inside one of Langley's oldest buildings, serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner while charming diners with live music on Thursdays. Delectable baked goods and Mediterranean bites are on the menu at Saba Cafe, and a stop at Ancestor Cafe gives palates a unique opportunity to indulge in organic, Indigenous food. Fort Langley is a 45-minute drive from Vancouver, making it a great, family-friendly day trip, much like nearby Surrey, sometimes called the "City of Parks."