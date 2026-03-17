The 'Birthplace Of British Columbia' Is A Canadian Village With Inviting Shops, Cozy Cafes, And A Cultural Scene

From the snow-capped mountains of world-famous Whistler to the majestic beauty of Vancouver Island, British Columbia reigns as one of Canada's top travel destinations. Beautiful B.C., as it's often called, lures travelers with opportunities for outdoor recreation across its varied landscapes, along with the cosmopolitan charms of vibrant and bustling Vancouver. In fact, in recent years, the province has attracted global attention, as evidenced by its hosting duties for the 2025 Invictus Games and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The region is also a major filming location for television and film productions. That modern momentum makes a trip back in time to the small village where the province began especially compelling. Fort Langley, nestled along the leafy banks of the Fraser River, is known as the "Birthplace of British Columbia" because of its role as an early trading post and administrative center. Today, this idyllic enclave is filled with inviting shops, cozy cafes, and a small but lively arts and cultural scene that honors the past while keeping its eye on the future.

Fort Langley initially rose to prominence in the early 1800s as a trading post for fur, salmon, and cranberries. The Hudson's Bay Company (HBC) built the original fort here in 1827 to facilitate trade with local Indigenous communities. The settlement's importance grew dramatically during the Fraser River Gold Rush in 1858, resulting in the region's population ballooning from about 150 settlers to tens of thousands of prospectors. Overnight, the Gold Rush transformed the region into a major gold rush destination west of the Rocky Mountains, making it an integral part of HBC's international trade route. This defining event ultimately led to the town being christened the "birthplace of British Columbia." Fort Langley, eponymously named after its historic trading post, was designated a National Historic Site of Canada in 1923.