Michigan's European-Themed Resort Has The State's Largest Indoor Waterpark And Only Swim-Up Bar
Frankenmuth is a tiny German-influenced city in Michigan that whisks travelers abroad without a passport. Known as "Little Bavaria" for its Bavarian-style architecture and German heritage, the town is also home to the Bavarian Inn Lodge. Founded in 1845 by German settlers, Frankenmuth's heritage is reflected in every corner of the property. It is located south of Saginaw Bay (about a 30-minute drive north of Flint), welcoming guests looking for an international-style getaway without ever leaving Michigan. Its traditional German architecture and modern amenities provide a unique experience that blends an antique European-inspired landscape with contemporary comforts.
With more than 6,600 reviews, it has received a 2025 Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award and maintains a 4.5-star Tripadvisor rating. Reviewers note that you can really see how far your dollars stretch thanks to its ongoing updates and improvements. In March 2025, the lodge opened its doors to the state's largest indoor waterpark, the Bavarian Blast Waterpark, and the state's first swim-up bar. The temperature stays at 84 degrees Fahrenheit, so even in the snowy season, you can slip into your swimwear and sip on an ice-cold Hofbräu Helles Lager. Beyond the waterpark and swim-up bar, the Inn also has an adults-only pool, mini golf course, and arcade room. It serves traditional German cuisine in its dining halls, like pretzel sticks and beer cheese at Oma's Restaurant or German potato cheese dumplings at Lorelei Lounge & Schnitzelbank Bier Garten. The Bavarian Inn Lodge is the perfect introduction to Frankenmuth, especially if you're traveling for the city's annual Oktoberfest to get into the German spirit.
Exploring the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan
In a northern state like Michigan, where temperatures drop below the 30s in the winter, it's easy to forget summer exists – but at the Bavarian Blast Waterpark, guests trade their parkas for swimsuits year-round. It's Michigan's largest indoor aquatic playground, making it a nationwide draw for travelers. Though only about a year old, it has already earned nearly 5 stars on Tripadvisor. Reviewers mention that it's suitable for all ages (even adults), which might be because it's home to Michigan's first swim-up bar, Bootlegger Bar. The bar serves German-inspired brews as well as frozen cocktails for those who want to cool down in the heated water. Guests can watch flat-screen TVs to view college football games, making it feel like they're a world away, but still close to home.
The park is complete with 16 waterslides (some fitting up to 6 riders), an expansive wave pool, and a not-so-lazy river. Besides the wave pool, families can compete in a swimming area with nine basketball hoops or navigate a splash pad ropes course for some friendly challenges. For large groups, or those just wanting privacy, participants can also rent out one of its 12 private cabana options. The design is similar to that of the rest of the lodge with a wooden, German-inspired exterior, and the cabanas' names — Schnitz & Fritz, Gunzenhausen, Zehnder, and more — play into the Bavarian culture. To visit, you can book a seasonal pass or a day pass, without needing to stay at the lodge. The waterpark and swim-up bar are not only Michigan "firsts," but they also provide visitors with a comfortable retreat near the Great Lakes in a traditional Bavarian town.
Want a sneak peek into more German-inspired U.S. towns? Check out America's "Little Germany" in one Midwest city, with vineyard wine tastings, river trails, and Old-World festivals.