Michigan's European-Themed Resort Has The State's Largest Indoor Waterpark And Only Swim-Up Bar

In a northern state like Michigan, where temperatures drop below the 30s in the winter, it's easy to forget summer exists – but at the Bavarian Blast Waterpark, guests trade their parkas for swimsuits year-round. It's Michigan's largest indoor aquatic playground, making it a nationwide draw for travelers. Though only about a year old, it has already earned nearly 5 stars on Tripadvisor. Reviewers mention that it's suitable for all ages (even adults), which might be because it's home to Michigan's first swim-up bar, Bootlegger Bar. The bar serves German-inspired brews as well as frozen cocktails for those who want to cool down in the heated water. Guests can watch flat-screen TVs to view college football games, making it feel like they're a world away, but still close to home.

The park is complete with 16 waterslides (some fitting up to 6 riders), an expansive wave pool, and a not-so-lazy river. Besides the wave pool, families can compete in a swimming area with nine basketball hoops or navigate a splash pad ropes course for some friendly challenges. For large groups, or those just wanting privacy, participants can also rent out one of its 12 private cabana options. The design is similar to that of the rest of the lodge with a wooden, German-inspired exterior, and the cabanas' names — Schnitz & Fritz, Gunzenhausen, Zehnder, and more — play into the Bavarian culture. To visit, you can book a seasonal pass or a day pass, without needing to stay at the lodge. The waterpark and swim-up bar are not only Michigan "firsts," but they also provide visitors with a comfortable retreat near the Great Lakes in a traditional Bavarian town.

Want a sneak peek into more German-inspired U.S. towns? Check out America's "Little Germany" in one Midwest city, with vineyard wine tastings, river trails, and Old-World festivals.