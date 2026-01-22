5 American Towns That Feel Just Like Germany

For those in the United States looking to get a taste of Europe, taking time off work and hopping on a cross-Atlantic flight isn't always in the cards. Thankfully, if you're craving some beer and bratwurst in a handsome Bavarian building but can't afford to pop over to Germany, you're in luck.

The United States itself is home to a string of towns that feel just like Germany. This is little wonder: According to the Max Kade Institute for German-American Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, nearly 43 million Americans identify as having German ancestry. From the mid-19th to the early 20th century, millions of Germans emigrated from their homeland to start a new life in the States. And many of the communities they helped build in the following century have maintained a distinct German feel and aesthetic.

These towns are packed with stein-sloshing beer halls, have handsome architecture that mimics the Alps, and throw some of the best darn Oktoberfest parties this side of Munich. They also come with plenty of proper German eating — think more schnitzels and sauerkraut than you could possibly get through in a single trip! But which towns are best for visitors seeking this vibe? After scouring the internet for best-of lists, on-the-ground travel testimonials from tourists on travel platforms and other forums, we've put together a short guide on five of the very best, jumping from picturesque Bavarian villages in Washington to one of the most legendary ski resorts in the whole of Colorado, all in the name of finding the German-themed getaway that's right for you. Head to the end of the article for more on our methodology. In the meantime, get ready to raise a glass and say, "Prost!"