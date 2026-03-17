2 US Destinations Rank Among The World's 10 Most Beautiful Coastlines
Nestled between the Atlantic and the Pacific Oceans, the United States has no shortage of impressive coastline, and that's without even mentioning the Great Lakes. Whether you prefer surfing, swimming, sunbathing, or simply strolling while you listen to the sounds of the sea, there's likely a coastal location that would be your ideal vacation spot. Those who prioritize scenery will be happy to know that two U.S. destinations rank among the world's ten most beautiful coastlines, according to one study.
In 2025, cruising company Sail Croatia evaluated the popularity of coastlines around the globe by weighing several factors, including Google Maps reviews, the number of people who have Googled each coastline, and the number of Instagram hashtags per kilometer of coastline. Each coastline was given a Coastline Beauty Index and then ranked. "Coastlines have long been at the heart of global travel, offering a mix of natural beauty, vibrant local culture, and easy access to recreation," Helle Seuren, Director of Sail Croatia, said in a statement accompanying the study. "Seaside destinations account for the majority of global tourism, with travelers drawn not only to beaches but also to coastal towns and islands that blend history with scenery."
Those who've visited Italy's Amalfi Coast will be unsurprised to learn that it topped the list as the most beautiful coastline in the world, with a 56 on the Coastline Beauty Index (but tourists should avoid this gorgeous location when it turns into a ghost town every winter). The second on the list, however, is located in the United States: Hawaii's North Shore, pictured above.
The two most beautiful coastlines in the United States
Hawaii's North Shore, on the island of Oahu, is the second most beautiful shoreline in the world, according to the Coastline Beauty Index. Its overall score was 49, with 133K Instagram hashtags per kilometer and a 4.9 ranking on Google Maps. The North Shore is the most beautiful stretch of scenery in Oahu. Its giant waves and charming beach towns attract surfers and beach-lovers from around the world. Winter is peak surfing season, while in the summer, the waves are calm enough for swimming. Visitors can spend full days exploring the seven-mile shoreline, which features multiple beaches, state parks, and coastal towns, as well as the James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge. One Google reviewer calls the North Shore's Waima Bay "the most perfect beach I have ever seen!"
A mainland U.S. destination also made the top 10 list: Cannon Beach, Oregon. This stretch of beach comes in third on the Coastline Beauty Index with an overall score of 44, a 4.9 ranking on Google Maps, and 90K Instagram hashtags per kilometer. Cannon Beach (pictured above) offers the "ultimate Oregon coast experience" thanks to its otherworldly beauty. With Haystack Rock jutting up from the waves, Cannon Beach is known for its unforgettable coastal views as well as bird-watching. While you can swim and surf in the ocean, the water temperature is cold year-round, so wearing a wetsuit is critical, and many prefer to stay on the sand."Cannon Beach is one of those iconic Oregon Coast destinations that never loses its magic," writes one Google reviewer. "The wide, sandy shoreline feels endless, perfect for long walks, playing in the surf, or just sitting back to watch the waves roll in."