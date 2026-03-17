2 US Destinations Rank Among The World's 10 Most Beautiful Coastlines

Nestled between the Atlantic and the Pacific Oceans, the United States has no shortage of impressive coastline, and that's without even mentioning the Great Lakes. Whether you prefer surfing, swimming, sunbathing, or simply strolling while you listen to the sounds of the sea, there's likely a coastal location that would be your ideal vacation spot. Those who prioritize scenery will be happy to know that two U.S. destinations rank among the world's ten most beautiful coastlines, according to one study.

In 2025, cruising company Sail Croatia evaluated the popularity of coastlines around the globe by weighing several factors, including Google Maps reviews, the number of people who have Googled each coastline, and the number of Instagram hashtags per kilometer of coastline. Each coastline was given a Coastline Beauty Index and then ranked. "Coastlines have long been at the heart of global travel, offering a mix of natural beauty, vibrant local culture, and easy access to recreation," Helle Seuren, Director of Sail Croatia, said in a statement accompanying the study. "Seaside destinations account for the majority of global tourism, with travelers drawn not only to beaches but also to coastal towns and islands that blend history with scenery."

Those who've visited Italy's Amalfi Coast will be unsurprised to learn that it topped the list as the most beautiful coastline in the world, with a 56 on the Coastline Beauty Index (but tourists should avoid this gorgeous location when it turns into a ghost town every winter). The second on the list, however, is located in the United States: Hawaii's North Shore, pictured above.