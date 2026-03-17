A Major Airport Just Made Flying To The U.S. From Canada Much Easier For Travelers

After months of tense back-and-forth between the U.S. and Canada over tariffs, the North American neighbors have finally agreed on something that should have frequent fliers celebrating. The next time you make your way back to the States after that gorgeous lakeside vacation outside of Toronto, clearing customs should be a breeze — on the Canadian side of the border, at least. That's because Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ) has become the latest major airport in Canada to offer U.S. bound travelers preclearance.

Located downtown on Toronto Island, Billy Bishop Airport services over a dozen daily flights to several major U.S. destinations, including Boston, New York/Newark, Washington D.C., and Chicago. Porter Airlines, the airport's largest airline partner, is the primary carrier for the airport's cross-border flights. Pre-clearance in Canada will ease processing the airport's large passenger volume by allowing travelers bound for the States to pass through U.S. customs, immigration, and agriculture inspections before leaving Canada. Because clearing customs can be more time-consuming than getting through TSA airport security, travelers are advised to check-in and drop off their bags at Billy Bishop Airport three hours before their scheduled flight. The lengthy call time is imperative, as airline counters will be closing an hour early to get pre-clearance started.

RJ Steenstra, President and CEO of Toronto Port Authority, spoke optimistically about Billy Bishop Airport's new pre-clearance operation. "Pre-clearance unlocks possibility," he told reporters during a press conference broadcast by CBC News Toronto. "It opens the door to new roots, new destinations, and new opportunities for business and leisure travelers alike."