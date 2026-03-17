A Major Airport Just Made Flying To The U.S. From Canada Much Easier For Travelers
After months of tense back-and-forth between the U.S. and Canada over tariffs, the North American neighbors have finally agreed on something that should have frequent fliers celebrating. The next time you make your way back to the States after that gorgeous lakeside vacation outside of Toronto, clearing customs should be a breeze — on the Canadian side of the border, at least. That's because Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ) has become the latest major airport in Canada to offer U.S. bound travelers preclearance.
Located downtown on Toronto Island, Billy Bishop Airport services over a dozen daily flights to several major U.S. destinations, including Boston, New York/Newark, Washington D.C., and Chicago. Porter Airlines, the airport's largest airline partner, is the primary carrier for the airport's cross-border flights. Pre-clearance in Canada will ease processing the airport's large passenger volume by allowing travelers bound for the States to pass through U.S. customs, immigration, and agriculture inspections before leaving Canada. Because clearing customs can be more time-consuming than getting through TSA airport security, travelers are advised to check-in and drop off their bags at Billy Bishop Airport three hours before their scheduled flight. The lengthy call time is imperative, as airline counters will be closing an hour early to get pre-clearance started.
RJ Steenstra, President and CEO of Toronto Port Authority, spoke optimistically about Billy Bishop Airport's new pre-clearance operation. "Pre-clearance unlocks possibility," he told reporters during a press conference broadcast by CBC News Toronto. "It opens the door to new roots, new destinations, and new opportunities for business and leisure travelers alike."
Pre-clearance at Billy Bishop Airport has been 10 years in the making
The opening of the $30 million pre-clearance facility is the result of a joint collaboration between Toronto Port Authority, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and the owner and operator of the Billy Bishop Airport terminal, Nieuport Aviation, among others. The service's development was announced in 2023, although Nieuport Aviation CEO Jennifer Quinn indicated that plans had been in the works for at least a decade. Alongside the kickoff of pre-clearance, Porter Airlines and Air Canada will also increase their U.S.-bound flights. This flurry of changes has led Transport Canada to predict that the airport's annual revenue could increase by more than $3 billion.
Pre-clearance at Billy Bishop Airport comes at a precarious time in cross-border travel between the U.S. and Canada. Last September, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, announced that plans for pre-clearance might be put on hold due to a drop in travel between the two nations, thanks to their currently frosty relations. Fortunately, those looming issues eventually took a backseat to the goal of making travel smoother for fliers. In the end, pre-clearance moved forward in what Canada's Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon hailed as an example of "exceptional bilateral cooperation."
Now that pre-clearance is officially open at Billy Bishop Airport, Canada is hoping it will ease some of the heavy travel at Toronto's sprawling, hectic Toronto Pearson International, which is without a doubt North America's most stressful airport.