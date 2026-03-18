Canada's Under-The-Radar Gem Is A Nova Scotia Community With Vintage Charm And Antiques
While many tourists flock to the vibrant Canadian harbor city of Halifax near the eastern edge of the Nova Scotia peninsula, the underrated town of Blockhouse is just an hour away yet is rarely mentioned on travel lists. This lesser-known destination is home to antique shops, a delicious bakery, farmer's markets, a tranquil park, and an impressive art maze, to name just some of the fun and entertaining things families will find here.
If you're taking an adventurous road trip around beautiful Nova Scotia, Blockhouse sits on Highway 103. For those flying in, Halifax Stanfield International Airport is the closest major hub at roughly a 70-minute drive away.
Known as "Canada's Ocean Playground," Nova Scotia has seen many small towns in the Maritime provinces — like Blockhouse — experience an influx of residents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, drawn by its ocean proximity and unhurried attitude, and it's easy to see why so many people love it there. Despite its quiet, small-town feel, Blockhouse offers enough charm and unique activities to easily rival nearby coastal hotspots, and its old-fashioned ambiance makes it the ideal location for not one, but two antique stores.
Uncover antique delights and great stays in Nova Scotia
Blockhouse Trading Company, located on Cornwall Road, has been operating for over a century. It opens seasonally to display historical exhibits and consignment items available for purchase. A significant portion of all sales goes to charities like Mahone Bay and Area Food Bank, Nova Scotia Nature Trust, and the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Just a two-minute walk away is Brindle Boston Antiques & Giftware, which sells antique furniture, trinkets, home decor, and more. One visitor described it as, "much smaller than its neighbour but some lovely pieces and incredibly well priced. Majority of items clearly marked and very well laid out." Another affectionately called it "one of South Shore's hidden gems."
There's more to see in and around Blockhouse than you might expect, so book one of the cozy accommodations available in the area and make a weekend of it. While nearby towns have hotels, Blockhouse has far more interesting stays, like Airbnb guest favorite Sweetwood Farm Sweet Cottage and Farmstay Yurt. The latter's glamping set-up sits on 30 acres beside a creek, creating a secluded setting for romantic getaways. Say hello to the resident horse, pony, peacocks, bunnies, goats, and more critters. Despite the rural setting, it's still within walking distance from town to explore everything Blockhouse has to offer.
Keep in mind that while the Halifax region generally experiences moderate winters and summers, coastal weather can swiftly change. Blockhouse is just three miles from the windswept shore of charming Mahone Bay, so pack a swimsuit as well as some warm layers to be safe. Temperatures in the area can climb to a humid 90 degrees Fahrenheit in peak summer and dip as low as 5 degrees in winter, so be prepared with clothing options that work in any climate.
Discover Blockhouse's best bits
As you wander Blockhouse's main streets, brightly-colored buildings invite visitors inside. Boulangerie la Vendéenne is worth a stop if you have a sweet tooth or simply love the scent of just-baked bread. They work overnight to ensure customers get the freshest breads and softest pastries, a lovely start to the day. Take your treats to the intersection of Main Street and Cornwall Road, where you'll find Blockhouse Community Park's picnic benches and miniature library. Then, stroll to the Lantzalot Game Store to browse a selection of board games or to Chicory Blue General Store, where you can rent a bicycle for the day.
One of Blockhouse's most unique activities is the BernArt Maze, which was designed by Bernd and Nicole Krebes and built using recycled landfill materials. Bernd famously woke one morning and exclaimed, "I'm gonna build the maze now," and did exactly that. Spanning almost a kilometer of pathways and found just a two-minute drive from town, it showcases fascinating sculptures, intricate mosaics, and dazzling murals. One Tripadvisor reviewer called it "a real gem of fabulous art."
The maze is open seasonally (roughly June through November) from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. most days, but always check their website, as this may vary. "A lot of people hate being in an art gallery where there's a flat wall and one piece of art," Nicole Krebes told The Chronicle Herald. "Here, everybody can find a piece of what they like." The same can be said for Blockhouse as a whole, which proves that despite places like the quirky, colorful town of Lunenburg (just 10 minutes away) being based on the coast, some surprises still lie inland.