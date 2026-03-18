Canada's Under-The-Radar Gem Is A Nova Scotia Community With Vintage Charm And Antiques

While many tourists flock to the vibrant Canadian harbor city of Halifax near the eastern edge of the Nova Scotia peninsula, the underrated town of Blockhouse is just an hour away yet is rarely mentioned on travel lists. This lesser-known destination is home to antique shops, a delicious bakery, farmer's markets, a tranquil park, and an impressive art maze, to name just some of the fun and entertaining things families will find here.

If you're taking an adventurous road trip around beautiful Nova Scotia, Blockhouse sits on Highway 103. For those flying in, Halifax Stanfield International Airport is the closest major hub at roughly a 70-minute drive away.

Known as "Canada's Ocean Playground," Nova Scotia has seen many small towns in the Maritime provinces — like Blockhouse — experience an influx of residents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, drawn by its ocean proximity and unhurried attitude, and it's easy to see why so many people love it there. Despite its quiet, small-town feel, Blockhouse offers enough charm and unique activities to easily rival nearby coastal hotspots, and its old-fashioned ambiance makes it the ideal location for not one, but two antique stores.