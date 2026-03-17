California's Fast-Growing City Between Los Angeles And San Diego Brims With Lovely Parks And Trails

While the glitz and glam of Los Angeles is attractive, and the glittering beaches in San Diego is a global draw for travelers, there are many overlooked destinations sandwiched in the middle. About an hour's drive from both major metropolises, Menifee is considered "one of California's fastest-growing, business-friendly cities" (via Menifee Business). Plus, in 2022, SmartAsset ranked the city as one of the "Top Boomtowns in America," based on its population increase, economic growth, and housing developments.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Menifee's population increased from around 77,500 in 2010 to about 117,000 in 2024, and regionally, it sees around 800,000 visitors. For a 50-square-foot city that was only established in 2008, that's remarkable growth and visitation in just 16 years. The city has also invested more than $484 million in infrastructure and traffic improvement projects — a heavy indication that it is preparing for an influx of newcomers. In addition, the average home price is an estimated $400,000 less than that of LA and San Diego, as per Zillow. With the city's community investments and affordable housing market, budgeting and ease of transportation will likely go much further in Menifee compared to California's most expensive tourist destination, Santa Barbara.

Menifee is well-connected to community parks and thrilling trails. From family-friendly green spaces like Spirit Park to moderate trails such as Three Peaks Loop, locals and tourists can enjoy light-hearted excitement or check out stunning mountain peaks. Menifee is the perfect blend of suburbia, adventure, and opportunity — the kind of place you might reconsider cutting short on your next Southern California trip.