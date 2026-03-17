California's Fast-Growing City Between Los Angeles And San Diego Brims With Lovely Parks And Trails
While the glitz and glam of Los Angeles is attractive, and the glittering beaches in San Diego is a global draw for travelers, there are many overlooked destinations sandwiched in the middle. About an hour's drive from both major metropolises, Menifee is considered "one of California's fastest-growing, business-friendly cities" (via Menifee Business). Plus, in 2022, SmartAsset ranked the city as one of the "Top Boomtowns in America," based on its population increase, economic growth, and housing developments.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Menifee's population increased from around 77,500 in 2010 to about 117,000 in 2024, and regionally, it sees around 800,000 visitors. For a 50-square-foot city that was only established in 2008, that's remarkable growth and visitation in just 16 years. The city has also invested more than $484 million in infrastructure and traffic improvement projects — a heavy indication that it is preparing for an influx of newcomers. In addition, the average home price is an estimated $400,000 less than that of LA and San Diego, as per Zillow. With the city's community investments and affordable housing market, budgeting and ease of transportation will likely go much further in Menifee compared to California's most expensive tourist destination, Santa Barbara.
Menifee is well-connected to community parks and thrilling trails. From family-friendly green spaces like Spirit Park to moderate trails such as Three Peaks Loop, locals and tourists can enjoy light-hearted excitement or check out stunning mountain peaks. Menifee is the perfect blend of suburbia, adventure, and opportunity — the kind of place you might reconsider cutting short on your next Southern California trip.
A glimpse into the walking trails with breathtaking scenery in Menifee
While LA and San Diego are hotspots, Menifee's unassuming streets feel like a breath of fresh air. Even as the "boomtown" continues to grow rapidly, discovering the city's treasured walking trails may be exactly what travelers need to reset their nervous system. They might not be the ethereal, forested pathways you would get at Redwood National Park, but Menifee's vistas make the experience just as rewarding. According to AllTrails, the moderate Menifee Cross Alternate Route is one of the highest-rated among hikers (4.7 stars), displaying panoramic views of the city. You might not see celebrity sightings the way you would at Runyon Canyon in LA, but at the summit, you'll find a large cross marking its peak.
Nearby, you'll discover another popular, moderate trail called the Three Peaks Loop. The 3.3-mile route winds through rolling hills and displays distant mountain ranges that create a dramatically pleasing background. Travelers are always in awe of the clusters of wildflower blooms along the trail.
For something easier, visitors can journey along the Salt Creek Trail. It's a paved path for cyclists and walkers, following the Salt Creek bed. Along the flatter, less strenuous path, athletes and casual explorers can take in impressive surrounding mountain ranges from Menifee's suburban landscape. These scenic routes provide a peaceful retreat away from the bustle of Southern California's larger cities.
Menifee's variety of parks for family gatherings and daring adventures
As Menifee populates, the city maintains plenty of community recreation opportunities for its residents and visitors. It has a number of parks that include multipurpose courts, jungle gyms, and wide-open green spaces. Families and friends can gather at any of its 22 designated parks for a casual afternoon or a special occasion. Places like E.L. Pete Petersen Park have expansive lawns, basketball courts, picnic tables, and playgrounds. It invites kids and dog owners to enjoy a weekend picnic and burn off some energy.
Other unique recreation spots include Spirit Park. This outdoor paradise has walking paths that breeze past unique rock formations, giving the property identity and character. Parkgoers can also participate in a game of tennis or basketball on one of the park's multiple courts. To keep up the competitive spirit, visitors can continue at Gale Webb Action Park, where daring cyclists practice their mountain biking skills in a controlled setting. The centerpiece of the park is a rolling course filled with hills, dips, and rounded turns. Participants can catch air and perform tricks to strengthen their craft. Younger cyclists and scooter riders can ride along skill-appropriate courses, as well. The combination of chill and thrill parks helps ensure that community life grows alongside its population. If you're visiting the Southern California region, Menifee is a happy medium between the bustling energy of Los Angeles and the laid-back coastal vibe of San Diego.