Between Augusta And Wilmington Is South Carolina's Lovely State Park Known As The 'Mountains Of The Midlands'
From the coastal city of Charleston to the inland reaches beyond Greenville and Spartanburg, South Carolina is full of naturally resplendent state parks. While somewhere like Cheraw State Park offers golf, camping, and lake fun, if you want to immerse yourself in the state's mountainous terrain and ecosystems, turn your attention to Poinsett State Park instead. Nicknamed the "Mountains of the Midlands," the state park is located in the High Hills of Santee, a chain of undulating hills that were once a long-gone seashore and now offer upwards of 300-foot-high vistas over the surrounding countryside.
Around 1,000 acres of diverse landscapes greet you in Poinsett, including low-country ecosystems, creeks, and the 10-acre Levi Mill Lake (also called Poinsett Park Lake). The latter is an ideal spot for fishing, swimming, and boating. You can also rent kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, and jon boats to get out on the placid water. Keen anglers are often seen casting a line for various lake fish species, including largemouth bass, bluegill, redfin pickerel, catfish, and bream. You don't necessarily need a boat, as the clear banks make it easy to fish from the shore.
Anglers will need a South Carolina fishing license, while boaters can launch their own private vessels if they're under 14 feet and not gas-powered, according to South Carolina State Parks. During the summer season (Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day weekend), you can swim in a designated area backed by trees and shaded picnic areas. But as much fun as you can have on the water, Poinsett may be even better when you stick to dry land.
Hiking and birding in Poinsett State Park
The official trail map for Poinsett State Park lists 12 hiking routes ranging from 0.1 miles to 5.4 miles. This includes sections of the renowned Palmetto Trail, South Carolina's longest pedestrian and bike trail connecting mountains and coast. One of the most popular options on AllTrails is the 4.9-mile Knot Splice Loop. It's moderately difficult but gives you a great overview of the park, combining multiple trails while passing trees draped in Spanish moss, old barns, and mills. Another popular option is the 1.4-mile Coquina Nature Trail, with its unique mountain setting and elevated views of the lake. Just remember to bring bug spray, as the gnats can be a nightmare.
Hiking here also gives you ample opportunities for birdwatching. You'll encounter a variety of species throughout the park, including numerous types of owls, woodpeckers, warblers, and sparrows. One of the more popular trails for birdwatchers is the 7.4-mile Whippoorwill Loop. It passes through a lot of woodland, where you may also spot squirrels, armadillos, and other wildlife.
Poinsett State Park is just over a two-hour drive east from Augusta, three hours west of Wilmington, or one hour from Columbia. Day trippers pay $3 per adult and $1 per child older than six to enter the park (at the time of this writing). You can also spend multiple days here, either by camping or booking one of the cabins. At the 50 sites (about half with electric hookups), those with tents or RVs can enjoy picnic tables, fire rings, and water. The five available cabins, meanwhile, offer heated and air-conditioned accommodations with fireplaces and beds. Campsites cost under $20 a night, while cabins range from $70 to $120 a night. If you stay nearby in Columbia, consider booking the Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista in the city's heart, surrounded by art and entertainment.