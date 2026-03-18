Between Augusta And Wilmington Is South Carolina's Lovely State Park Known As The 'Mountains Of The Midlands'

From the coastal city of Charleston to the inland reaches beyond Greenville and Spartanburg, South Carolina is full of naturally resplendent state parks. While somewhere like Cheraw State Park offers golf, camping, and lake fun, if you want to immerse yourself in the state's mountainous terrain and ecosystems, turn your attention to Poinsett State Park instead. Nicknamed the "Mountains of the Midlands," the state park is located in the High Hills of Santee, a chain of undulating hills that were once a long-gone seashore and now offer upwards of 300-foot-high vistas over the surrounding countryside.

Around 1,000 acres of diverse landscapes greet you in Poinsett, including low-country ecosystems, creeks, and the 10-acre Levi Mill Lake (also called Poinsett Park Lake). The latter is an ideal spot for fishing, swimming, and boating. You can also rent kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddleboards, and jon boats to get out on the placid water. Keen anglers are often seen casting a line for various lake fish species, including largemouth bass, bluegill, redfin pickerel, catfish, and bream. You don't necessarily need a boat, as the clear banks make it easy to fish from the shore.

Anglers will need a South Carolina fishing license, while boaters can launch their own private vessels if they're under 14 feet and not gas-powered, according to South Carolina State Parks. During the summer season (Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day weekend), you can swim in a designated area backed by trees and shaded picnic areas. But as much fun as you can have on the water, Poinsett may be even better when you stick to dry land.