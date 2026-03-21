Wisconsin's Charming Village Near Madison Is Brimming With Trails, Parks, And Peaceful Vibes

There's all kinds of fun to be found in Wisconsin. From backcountry prairies to charming Midwestern villages, the Badger State is full of hidden gems. Splash and hike around the forested lakes in Wisconsin Dells, among the best Midwest destinations worth visiting more than once, or take a family-friendly getaway to Bayfield, called Wisconsin's "wild place." Meanwhile, city-dwellers in search of an escape from the urban jungle should consider a visit to DeForest, a village just as green and serene as its name suggests. Only 30 minutes by car north of Madison, the state capital, DeForest is an ideal destination for a relaxed weekend getaway.

Established as a humble farming village in the 1850s, DeForest still embraces a peaceful, rural atmosphere. The winding curves of the Yahara River slice through the north portion of the village, which is dotted with vast swathes of idyllic woodlands and public parks. Keen outdoorsmen will find trails for quiet treks through grassy meadows where wildlife roam between the foliage. Anglers can spend the day on the shores of Little Lake Mendota, which is abundant with populations of bass, perch, and crappie.

The village streets are just as peaceful, with clapboard houses set amidst well-kept lawns and rows of shady trees creating a tranquil backdrop for sightseeing strolls. Snap photos with the whimsical statue of a pink elephant sporting sunglasses just west of town, a beloved roadside attraction since the 1960s. Local watering holes are scattered throughout the village, beckoning weary travelers over for a hearty meal and a refreshing drink at the end of the day. Foodies craving bubbly sips can put their feet up at the Drumlin Ridge Winery southwest of town. Overflowing with outdoor adventures and a laid-back atmosphere, add DeForest to your Wisconsin itinerary.