Wisconsin's Charming Village Near Madison Is Brimming With Trails, Parks, And Peaceful Vibes
There's all kinds of fun to be found in Wisconsin. From backcountry prairies to charming Midwestern villages, the Badger State is full of hidden gems. Splash and hike around the forested lakes in Wisconsin Dells, among the best Midwest destinations worth visiting more than once, or take a family-friendly getaway to Bayfield, called Wisconsin's "wild place." Meanwhile, city-dwellers in search of an escape from the urban jungle should consider a visit to DeForest, a village just as green and serene as its name suggests. Only 30 minutes by car north of Madison, the state capital, DeForest is an ideal destination for a relaxed weekend getaway.
Established as a humble farming village in the 1850s, DeForest still embraces a peaceful, rural atmosphere. The winding curves of the Yahara River slice through the north portion of the village, which is dotted with vast swathes of idyllic woodlands and public parks. Keen outdoorsmen will find trails for quiet treks through grassy meadows where wildlife roam between the foliage. Anglers can spend the day on the shores of Little Lake Mendota, which is abundant with populations of bass, perch, and crappie.
The village streets are just as peaceful, with clapboard houses set amidst well-kept lawns and rows of shady trees creating a tranquil backdrop for sightseeing strolls. Snap photos with the whimsical statue of a pink elephant sporting sunglasses just west of town, a beloved roadside attraction since the 1960s. Local watering holes are scattered throughout the village, beckoning weary travelers over for a hearty meal and a refreshing drink at the end of the day. Foodies craving bubbly sips can put their feet up at the Drumlin Ridge Winery southwest of town. Overflowing with outdoor adventures and a laid-back atmosphere, add DeForest to your Wisconsin itinerary.
Explore the peaceful parks in DeForest, Wisconsin
As soon as you arrive in DeForest, the tranquil outdoors await. For strolls along the Yahara River, head to Western Green Area Park, a narrow slice of woodland on either side of the riverbank. Paved footpaths and boardwalks weave through the trees and prairies, with bridges leading across the river. Families can bring their children to the playground, where swings and slides are set amidst flat lawns for running around. Sheltered picnic tables also offer a scenic spot to enjoy refreshments. Paddlers can bring kayaks or canoes to explore the Yahara River.
Travelers on holiday with their furry companions should stop by the Marvin & Marie Schweers Dog Park. Dogs can scamper around to their heart's content in the designated off-leash zones, while picnic tables amidst the grassy lawns are perfect for accompanying owners to sit and watch from afar. Meanwhile, parents and children can cool off at Fireman's Park, which features a splash pad, spacious lawns, and picnic tables. "Great place for a hot day," wrote a previous visitor. Fun for everyone is the Summer Series, when the park becomes a bustling hive of activity. Get cozy on the lawns for outdoor movie nights, browse the craft markets with tasty treats, and enjoy live music.
South of town is the Token Creek County Park, where more backcountry adventures await. A network of trails loops through the landscape, luring hikers out for a full day of trekking. The trails are wide and grassy, framed by swaying prairies and shady trees. Anglers can head to the fishing pier on the Token Creek, while a disc golf course offers family-friendly fun. Keen campers can pitch a tent or park a motorhome in the campground to spend the night amidst the tranquil wilderness.
More outdoor adventures, and places to eat in DeForest
Hikers looking for more trails to explore in DeForest should make their way to the Upper Yahara River Trailhead south of town. "Nice, clean trail with beautiful scenery," wrote a previous visitor. The trail curves around the shores of Sunfish Pond, where anglers can stop for an afternoon of fishing while hikers continue onwards. Follow the paved footpath over gentle hills and flat prairies dotted with trees before crossing the boardwalks through the river marshlands. Keep an eye out for deer and various bird species roaming around the landscape.
A little further southwest is the Cherokee Marsh Natural Resource Area, where hiking trails open up to panoramic views of swaying grasslands stretching into the distance. Dirt tracks pass beneath shady tunnels of towering trees, eventually merging into turfy tracks cutting through overgrown shrubbery. Gentle slopes are carpeted in tall grasses and fluffy dandelion stalks. Amidst the woodland sits a tranquil pond, which offers a scenic backdrop for quiet relaxation.
Stop by DeForest's local restaurants to refuel after a day of exploring. Catch a sports game and shoot some pool at the Timbers Tavern Bar & Grill, which serves comfort favorites like loaded fries, patty melts, and burgers. Daily specials include Taco Tuesdays and the Friday night fish fry, a mouthwatering Wisconsin summer tradition. Tuck into tasty tacos and fajitas at El Alegre Mexican Restaurant, described as "the best authentic Mexican food around" by a previous visitor. Top off the evening with refreshing cocktails, or stop by on a Thursday to take advantage of Ladies Night discounts. Enjoy flavorful varietals and charcuterie boards at the Drumlin Ridge Winery, where an outdoor area overlooks the verdant slopes lined with grape trellises. For underrated adventures, make DeForest your next getaway.