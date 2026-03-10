The 10 Best Midwest Destinations Worth Visiting More Than Once
Mention the Midwest and images of farmland and old-fashioned Americana emerge. With tiny towns that look frozen in the 1950s Americana era and millions of acres of farmland, the region is associated with feelings of wholesomeness that many travelers crave. In fact, the Midwest's earthy goodness gave it the reputation of "America's Breadbasket," and it still provides a significant amount of our food. While many orchards and farmlands remain, the region has developed to become a major travel destination with charming regions and cities worthy of a visit. Some of these destinations are worthy of much more. With many distinct experiences and faces that change with the seasons, many need multiple visits to truly see them.
From regions that combine winery adventures with beach vacations to cities where winter, summer, and spring feel distinctly different, the Midwest is dotted with destinations that never get monotonous. It is also where the Great Lakes provide shore escapes, bigger cities call out to urban adventurers, and lush parks provide respite to those looking to connect with nature. Guided by our experience covering the region and travel resources online, we've identified Midwest destinations with so much to do that it will take multiple visits to fully experience them.
Chicago, Illinois
Set along Illinois's northeastern coastline, the city of Chicago pulls visitors back again and again in every season. The winter holiday season brings magical shows, twinkling lights, and holiday markets — including a famous Christkindlmarket that's been voted one of America's best Christmas markets. In summer, beaches and a refreshing riverwalk give outdoor enthusiasts a reason to stay. And in fall, oranges and reds give the city's leafy areas a facelift that's attractive to see.
During Christmas, head to American Blues Theater to enjoy a heartwarming stage reproduction of "It's a Wonderful Life." The show has been a Chicago tradition for 25 years, so you should be able to book tickets in whatever year you visit. With a reputation for showing holiday-themed shows ranging from mind-blowing Cirque du Soleil acts to concerts, the Chicago Theatre adds even more options to your holiday itinerary. Squeeze in some shopping at the famous holiday market or the iconic Magnificent Mile, where over 430 stores draped in holiday cheer provide a gift for every person on your list.
If, after Christmas, you get the green jitters for St. Patrick's Day, return to Chicago in March for its renowned St. Paddy's Day party scene. The city's iconic river dyeing event and 11 other St. Patrick's Day events, including themed cruises and a famous parade, ensure there will be lots to do over your entire trip. In summer, the beaches lining Lake Michigan, cruises from Navy Pier, and outdoor dining and attractions along the relaxing riverwalk are the main reasons to visit. And in fall, the gorgeous colors in the public parks provide a picturesque background to big-city sights like museums, shopping districts, and a glittering skyline.
Minneapolis-St. Paul Minnesota
America's largest mall isn't purely for shopping. Sure, it has almost 500 shops that provide plenty of retail therapy. But with attractions ranging from the nation's first indoor theme park to an aquarium that's the biggest in Minnesota, the Mall of America in the Bloomington area of Minneapolis-Saint Paul is a destination worthy of its own trip. Recognizing its destination-worthy status, the Mall of America even has a JW Marriott hotel inside. The itinerary for a second trip to Minneapolis–St. Paul could take many routes.
For history lovers, it could begin at James J. Hill House in St. Paul for a study on the opulence the wealthy minority of America's Gilded Age enjoyed. From the ornately designed accents to a behind-the-scenes peek into the lives of the mansion's servants, the site is a true immersion into the life of one of the wealthiest Americans of the 19th century. Next, Fort Snelling, preserved from the 1820s, offers insightful tours into its military history along with its significance to the Dakota Tribe. Other days could see visits to numerous museums and tours of a district lined with Victorian mansions.
For the artsy, the gorgeous Minneapolis Sculpture Garden has over 60 eclectic sculptures that will inspire smiles or perplexity, depending on your inclinations. The garden shares space with the Walker Art Center, a collection of galleries with more than 12,000 pieces, so expect to spend a day exploring. If you go, the famous "Spoonbridge and Cherry" sculpture is a quirky installation you'll want to use as a backdrop for your selfies. After the sculpture garden, Minneapolis has plenty of theaters and other interesting arts attractions to fill an itinerary.
Traverse City, Michigan
Visitors who spent the warmer months in Traverse City would find lakeside adventures, one of the U.S.'s most pristine coastlines, a famous cherry festival, and a wine trail littered with wineries. Come back in winter, and a world of snow sports opens up at the nearby ski resorts. Spring and summer trips come with lush outdoor adventures and days spent languishing by serene lakes. Head to the Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail, just minutes from downtown, to explore the verdant wine country. With 10 wineries, you could fill a day with wine and cheese or focus on a few so you can have a leisurely lunch in one of the eateries in the area.
Summer also sees red cherries popping up everywhere. Streetside stands will have cartons for sale. But head into one of the heavily fruited orchards to pick your own. The season is also when the famous cherry festival happens. With eight days of deliciousness, arts and crafts, and games and competitions, you could plan a whole vacation around the festival. The warmer months are also ideal for spending a day on Empire Beach nearby. Sugary sands landed Empire Beach a spot on the list of best white-sand beaches outside Florida, so you know you're in for a gorgeous beach day.
As it gets cold and snow blankets the city, Traverse City takes on a new face. This is when skiers and snowboarders will want to visit again. Hickory Hills' 16 trails include a terrain park for snowboarders. Under an hour away, the larger Crystal Mountain has 59 trails and three terrain parks. The ski resort also has ski-in/ski-out accommodations, an ice-skating rink, a spa, and fun activities that will make a winter escape memorable.
Black Hills, South Dakota
The beloved Black Hills region of South Dakota is home to more memorials, monuments, and state parks than you could see in one trip. Also nestled among the hills are a string of ghost towns and quirky small towns that would make a road tripper giddy with excitement. Simultaneously iconic and symbolic, Mount Rushmore is one of the region's must-see monuments. Also interesting, the Crazy Horse Memorial takes a page out of Mount Rushmore's book and honors Native American heroes with its carving of a Native American icon and cultural performances during the summer. At the time of this writing, the sculpture of Crazy Horse is ongoing but still open seven days a week.
Once hidden from sight, the Minuteman Missile National Historic Site has hundreds of deadly missiles and makes a good trip for military enthusiasts. The breathtaking underground caverns and crystal formations within the Jewel Cave National Monument are worth a visit to see the beauty of America's diverse landscape. Outdoor enthusiasts will find even more outdoor adventures to fill a trip — from a picturesque waterfall park to the recreation-filled lakes and forests in Black Hills State Parks. If you haven't depleted your vacation days for the year, a second trip will feel completely different.
A string of ghost towns and unusual destinations dot the Black Hills. Arguably, its most famous, historic town, Deadwood, managed to attract so many outlaws and bandits that outlaw lore is part of town tradition. Today, reenactments of Wild Bill Hickok's assassination and gunfights add quirky fun to the Wild West-themed town in summer. For a second visit, road trippers could see the town along with ghost towns like Spokane, Etta, and Ardmore with their preserved Old West structures.
Southernmost Illinois, Illinois
Visitors to southernmost Illinois could visit the three distinct areas within Shawnee National Forest and find a different experience each time. The destination is also home to the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail and a string of small towns for a completely different kind of vacation. Plan a trip around the national forest if you're an outdoor enthusiast or history buff. With 289,000 acres of adventures, it may be difficult to see it all on one trip, but you'll leave with memories. Start in the western section for some of the most unique natural formations. A bridge created by the forces of nature, hills and bluffs sculpted by nature, moss-covered stone structures, and a lake shaped like a star inspire awe.
In the central section, a replica of a historic park, an old Native American village, and hikes along old Eastern Illinois Railroad sites bring history to life. There's also fishing, countless hikes, waterfalls, and wildlife sightings. Cute cabins and amenity-filled campgrounds make a stay close to all this natural goodness possible. Just as good for the body and soul, the wine varietals and blends on the Southern Illinois Wine Trail will cause imbibing of the best kind. On a second visit to the destination, you could easily hop from winery to winery until you've visited all 11.
If you still have a few days left, head to one of the small towns along the trail. With their proximity to the wineries and orchard experiences, Pomona and Alto Pass are good options. Makanda is ideal for art galleries and shopping. The towns around Southern Illinois are so distinct that they would make a good itinerary for a road trip.
Mackinac Island, Michigan
Although small, a trip to Mackinac Island in Michigan's Upper Peninsula never feels complete unless you return. Streets where horse-drawn carriages dominate, and tiny shops selling old-school fudge and other essentials bring you back to an era when everything felt slower. Cars have been banned from the island since 1898, so plan on getting around by horse carriage or bike (available from multiple bike rental outfits). Your escape can include days sunbathing or picnicking on one of the pebbled beaches. Some days, you could explore historic lighthouses or Fort Mackinac for tours of actual soldier barracks, officers' quarters, and more.
The Grand Hotel is timeless and filled with coastal charm, and is worth a visit, as much for its elegance as for the opportunity to see where the movies "Somewhere in Time" and "This Time for Keeps" were filmed. Tours cost $14 at the time of this writing. The pretty main street with some of the island's famous fudge shops should also be on the itinerary. If you get fudge, Murdick's Fudge is one of the island's most historic fudge spots to try. In the evenings, stroll through downtown as horse-drawn carriages pass by or take in a sunset from the boardwalk, and you'll understand why Mackinac Island has been voted USA Today's best summer vacation destination for the past three years.
After all that activity, you won't have time to see the state park that takes up most of the island. Come back for a second visit, and the forest trails, historical sites, and amazing rock formations in Mackinac Island State Park will be your playground. Be sure to visit the famous Arch Rock to see the curved natural wonder.
Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
Families who love water parks could spend a summer week in one of Wisconsin Dells' many water parks and have the time of their lives at the "Water Park Capital of the World." But water parks aren't this destination's only claim to fame. Mirror Lake State Park is a true outdoor paradise with over 2,000 acres that would fill a second visit with outdoor relaxation.
In summer, many of Wisconsin Dells' water parks are outdoor, so families will find an exciting option no matter their preference. With 70 acres of fun, Noah's Ark is the largest non-resort water park, so spend a few days playing there if your family loves variety and the hold-your-breath kind of thrill that vertical-drop slides bring on. The park offers discounts at nearby hotels. Go to Wilderness Resort for the same kind of variety and on-site accommodations. From giddying slides to dedicated areas for toddlers, everyone in the family will find their kind of fun in one of the eight water parks scattered around the resort's 600-acre property.
When the winter blues kick in, head back to Wisconsin Dells and enjoy balmy "weather" in one of the indoor parks. With natural lighting and tropical plants, Wilderness Resort's Wild Waterdome Indoor Park sets a particularly tropical stage. If you also like skiing, head to one of the Nordic trails in Mirror Lake State Park for some fun on the powder. Winter also sees snowshoeing, hiking, and ice fishing, so outdoor enthusiasts can plan a longer trip. The state park is a whole destination in the warmer months, so you could easily plan a third camping trip and spend your days hiking, fishing, and swimming in Mirror Lake.
Carmel, Indiana
Visitors to Carmel in Hamilton County, Indiana, could spend one of the warmer months immersing into an oversized arts district, then come back during Christmas to pretend they're in a Hallmark movie. In summer (or spring), spend a few days exploring Carmel's Arts and Design District to see the creative spots that earned the district No. 5 on USA Today's list of best art districts in the U.S.
While perusing the streets, look out for the many sculptures that mark the area as a creative hotspot. A trip could focus on art galleries, as the district has almost a dozen galleries to choose from. You could also focus on some of the more unusual destinations in the district. The Indiana Glass Trail along North Range Line Road showcases the district's extensive glass art scene, and the fine art miniatures in the Museum of Miniature Houses are particularly interesting. The district also has shopping and countless eateries to enjoy.
If you didn't get enough of the pretty town on your first trip, December sees Carmel transforming into a fairytale destination. Early December, the town's Christmas tree gets lit, and the main streets start twinkling with cheery lights. Illuminated nutcracker displays and a magical skating rink surrounded by the lights of Carmel's famous European-style market add to the magic. The market, called Carmel Christkindlmarket, is a destination in itself and has been ranked the U.S.'s best holiday market by USA Today, five times since 2019.
St. Louis, Missouri
Head to St. Louis, Missouri, for a vacation that majors on music, then come back to see the city sights. Over two dozen live music venues mean you could spend a week enjoying a live show every night and still not see every venue. With its collection of music and pop culture memorabilia, Blueberry Hill is a good bet for affordable live shows in an eclectic space. For free shows and some of the best gumbo in St. Louis, Broadway Oyster Bar is the place to be. And Dark Room at the Grandel is all jazz. During daytime, peruse the National Museum of Blues and the St. Louis Walk of Fame for famous St. Louis inductees, including Tina Turner and Yogi Berra.
If you find you run out of days, come back for a second trip to see some of the Midwest's best big-city sights. The iconic Gateway Arch offers tram rides to the top, where views as perfect as what you could expect from any observatory await. The curated collections in the Missouri History Museum and the St. Louis Art Museum are a good way to see the city from different lenses, and the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis is a gorgeous building to tour. St. Louis also has a botanical garden and a zoo that is ranked among the best in the U.S.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee is a city with many faces. Beer lovers could spend an entire trip sampling the famous brews in "Brew City" as the city is popularly called, and still not taste all the delicious brews from the many breweries. As the home of famous beer innovators, Miller, Schlitz, Pabst, and Blatz, beer lovers will have easy access to some of the world's most popular beers. But the 44 smaller breweries along the Milwaukee Brewery Trail are the real reason to plan a whole trip to sample beer.
Book a second trip to experience a weekend at the famous Summerfest music festival in June. In any given year, the renowned festival features big names like Garth Brooks, Post Malone, and Ed Sheeran as weekend headliners, so check the website to choose the weekend of most interest. If you have more days, Milwaukee is a history buff's treasure trove with architectural districts, history museums, and preserved sites waiting to be explored.
Methodology
In addition to our experience covering the Midwest region, we scoured travel blogs, forums, official tourism websites, and Reddit threads for highly recommended destinations in the Midwest. We specifically looked for places with many distinct experiences that travelers would want to travel back to see a second time. In our definition, distinct experiences didn't refer to many different attractions. Rather, experience is defined as a category of travel. So a destination with a 5,000-acre national park, a museum district, and an established art district has three distinct travel experiences. That is not to suggest that a destination with many attractions would not make the list. We didn't discount places with a high number of attractions if a majority of these attractions were diverse enough to not have the proverbial "f you've seen one, you've seen all" feeling.