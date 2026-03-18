Hidden In The Southern California Mountains Are Granite Slot Canyons That Feel Like Zion National Park

Southern California is flush with natural beauty that sprawls from its inland mountain ranges to the sparkling Pacific Ocean. While the region is famous for its golden beaches, one little-known miracle of its sun-kissed landscape is that the sand lining its world-famous coastline is due to erosion in the majestic San Gabriel Mountains. A vast, forested, and biodiverse expanse with hidden, quiet waterfalls and spectacular mountain drives, the range comprises 124 named peaks and a menagerie of granite slot canyons. The San Gabriels tower dramatically over the northern edge of Los Angeles, representing a mini version of the iconic Zion National Park for some visitors. According to the Coalition of American Canyoneers, the San Gabriels' rugged terrain is an excellent training ground for thrill-seeking canyoneers looking to conquer Zion's more challenging wilderness.

The sublime San Gabriels are part of Southern California's Transverse Ranges. These awe-inspiring mountains stretch nearly 70 miles from Santa Clarita in the west to San Bernardino in the east, forming much of the Angeles National Forest. In 2014, President Barack Obama designated the San Gabriels the nation's 110th National Monument, a move aimed at protecting this vital and historic area from commercial development. The mountains notably supply water to Los Angeles, house endangered wildlife, and were once sacred land to the region's indigenous people.

Mount San Antonio, also known as Mount Baldy, is the San Gabriels' highest peak, which scrapes the sky at 10,064 feet. This tempting yet treacherous peak is not for the novice hiker, as it has claimed the lives of countless people over the years, including the actor Julian Sands. Despite the more unforgiving nooks and crannies, these mountains teem with natural wonders that are a perfect fit for canyoneering, a not-for-the-faint-of-heart sport that blends hiking, rock hopping, rappelling, and swimming through hidden canyons.