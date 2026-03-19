Illinois' Starved Rock State Park Is Getting A Big Upgrade In 2026

Travelers who already had plans to visit Starved Rock State Park while improvements are underway need not fret. The park and many of its trails will stay open during the project, the IDNR press release clarified. According to the most recent update as of this writing, from the park's Facebook page, there are four trail sections closed: the Brown Trail by French Canyon, Tonti Canyon, the west side of LaSalle Canyon, and the trail leading to the boat ramp. That leaves plenty of other great trail options open, like the 0.6-mile trail to Starved Rock itself, a massive sandstone butte with a river overlook. Alternatively, you could check out some of the trails at Starved Rock's underappreciated neighbor full of canyons and waterfalls, Matthiessen State Park.

No set date for when the trail improvements will be finished has been announced by the IDNR, though its press release mentioned that the project will "continue through most of 2026." By the end of the project, numerous trail bridges will be replaced (especially around LaSalle Canyon), fenced boardwalks will be added, and a concrete path will be added to the Campunula Trail, among other upgrades. The trails are just one stage of a wider investment that also plans to modernize the park's water systems and toilets.

As an Illinois state park, Starved Rock is totally free to visit. Chicago Midway International Airport is a practical option for long-haul travelers, as is O'Hare; both are about 1.5 hours away by car. If you're planning a visit to the park, you might also consider exploring its gateway city, Oglesby, a rustic gem surrounded by nature.