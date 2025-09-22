One Of America's Most Visited Parks Is A Destination-Worthy Wildflower Wonderland Outside Of Chicago
Moss-lined sandstone canyons, plunging waterfalls, and trails laden with 40 species of wildflowers await at Starved Rock State Park, recently ranked the fourth most visited state park of Summer 2025, according to Google Maps data. However, Chicagoans have known for years that Starved Rock is the Illinois state park you want to visit for trails that offer just the right combination of adventure and relaxation.
Hugging the banks of the Illinois River, near Oglesby, the 2,630-acre park takes its name from a haunting tragedy that occurred hundreds of years ago. According to legend, after a battle between the Illinois and the Ottawa tribes, members of the Illinois hid on the great rock. Without food, they ultimately starved to death, hence the rocks and surrounding area took on a haunting moniker. Today, the park preserves its history through interpretive signage and displays at the visitor center.
A little over a 1.5-hour drive from Chicago, the park is a great example of a true four-season escape. The waterfalls turn into glistening ice sculptures during the winter months, while bubbling cascades spill over sandstone ledges in the spring and early summer. Adding a pop of color, delicate bluebells steal the show every spring, and an array of native wildflowers bloom from March through October. The red and white oaks form thick canopies over the trails in summer, displaying rich orange and yellow leaves in the fall. Seasonal activities range from ice climbing (bring your own equipment) to kayaking, fishing, RV and tent camping, and guided wildflower hikes.
How to see the wildflowers at Starved Rock State Park
The timing of blooms depends on weather, among other factors, but Starved Rock State Park becomes a wildflower paradise starting in March and continuing through October. From bloodroot that blooms for less than 24 hours to bright yellow swamp buttercups, lantern-like red columbine, and, of course, bluebells, the park is packed with native flowers. Many of the plants have very narrow bloom windows, so you'll want to check with a ranger or monitor the Starved Rock and Matthiessen State Parks Facebook page for up-to-date information.
"In the spring, here at the park, there are little nooks and crannies, so usually one of the first places I go to are Ottawa and Kaskaskia canyons," Illinois Department of Natural Resources coordinator and naturalist Lisa Sons shared with Starved Rock Country. She also recommends seeking out wildflowers on trails that don't see a heavy influx of people.
One path that's almost guaranteed to have bluebells (usually between late March and late May) is the Illinois Canyon Trail. Beating a mile-long path from Route 71, the trail provides a glimpse of the canyon terrain without being too difficult. You'll pass several creek crossings and fields of delicate bluebells. But, if you hear about a big bloom, don't wait a week — they'll likely have seriously diminished in that time. Hike out to Sandstone Point Overlook for more wildflower spotting or simply stroll through the park and see what you find.
Stay in an historic lodge overlooking the Illinois River or camp in the woods at Starved Rock State Park
Overnight guests can choose between Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center or Starved Rock Campground. Constructed in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), the Starved Rock Lodge offers simple, rustic rooms steps from the Bluff Trail, numerous viewpoints across the Illinois River, and seasonal waterfalls. Don't expect modern furnishings or the floor-to-ceiling windows, heated bathroom floors, and luxurious spa at Chicago's lavish hotels — after all, you're staying in a state park. However, you'll find an indoor swimming pool, saunas, hot tub, an impressive restaurant veranda, an indoor restaurant serving buffet breakfasts, lunch, and dinner, and cozy cabins with wood-burning fireplaces.
The Starved Rock Campground sits on the non-river side of Route 71 and is divided into two loops. The east campground has more tree cover than the western part, but the campground brochure does a great job classifying the sites as "shade," "sun," or "part shade." All sites come with either 50 or 30 amp hookups (no water or sewer), a fire pit, and access to the playground, vault toilets, and showers. The raccoons are certainly active, so you'll want to secure your trash and be mindful of what you leave at your campsite.
The park is a 15-minute drive from Ottawa, Illinois, where you can pick up camping essentials or browse the antique and specialty shops in the revitalized downtown district. If you want to visit a less busy park, drive 5 minutes to Matthiessen State Park, Starved Rock State Park's underappreciated neighbor full of canyons and waterfalls. Alternatively, head to Giant City State Park, an Illinois gem offering outdoor adventures with wildflowers on the Trilium Trail.