One Of America's Most Visited Parks Is A Destination-Worthy Wildflower Wonderland Outside Of Chicago

Moss-lined sandstone canyons, plunging waterfalls, and trails laden with 40 species of wildflowers await at Starved Rock State Park, recently ranked the fourth most visited state park of Summer 2025, according to Google Maps data. However, Chicagoans have known for years that Starved Rock is the Illinois state park you want to visit for trails that offer just the right combination of adventure and relaxation.

Hugging the banks of the Illinois River, near Oglesby, the 2,630-acre park takes its name from a haunting tragedy that occurred hundreds of years ago. According to legend, after a battle between the Illinois and the Ottawa tribes, members of the Illinois hid on the great rock. Without food, they ultimately starved to death, hence the rocks and surrounding area took on a haunting moniker. Today, the park preserves its history through interpretive signage and displays at the visitor center.

A little over a 1.5-hour drive from Chicago, the park is a great example of a true four-season escape. The waterfalls turn into glistening ice sculptures during the winter months, while bubbling cascades spill over sandstone ledges in the spring and early summer. Adding a pop of color, delicate bluebells steal the show every spring, and an array of native wildflowers bloom from March through October. The red and white oaks form thick canopies over the trails in summer, displaying rich orange and yellow leaves in the fall. Seasonal activities range from ice climbing (bring your own equipment) to kayaking, fishing, RV and tent camping, and guided wildflower hikes.