Nestled Between Indy And Louisville Is An Indiana Lake Escape With Camping, Fishing, And A Birds Of Prey Center

At 741 acres and about 38 feet deep, Hardy Lake is the smallest reservoir that the Indiana Department of Natural Resources maintains. Anglers appreciate the many types of fish here, including crappie, bluegill, largemouth bass, catfish, redear sunfish, several types of muskellunge, and walleye. One Tripadvisor reviewer said he'd been fishing at Hardy Lake for most of his 66 years and called Hardy Lake "a good place for Hoosiers to relax." He favored the bluegill, crappie, and bass.

The nonprofit Dwight Chamberlain Raptor Center at Hardy Lake opened in 1998 and originally ran a rehabilitation center to treat injured owls, hawks, and other raptors. Now the center focuses more on educational programming at Hardy Lake and beyond, introducing raptors to churches, schools, and scout groups around the state. Visitors might get a close-up look at a bald eagle or other bird of prey that lives in the raptor center.

For the quietest escape to Hardy Lake, try off-peak times like weekdays and shoulder seasons, but expect reduced amenities from November until April. One reviewer on The Dyrt visited for the Raptor Days weekend and said, "We got to see a red-tailed hawk be released as well as a screech owl. The staff was very nice and knowledgeable!" If you favor picturesque camping and lake fun, check out other Indiana gems like J.E. Roush Fish & Wildlife Area, nestled between Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.