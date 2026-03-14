San Antonio's 5 Best Spots For Top-Notch Texas Tacos, According To Reviews Online

When we think of Texas, certain images come to mind, such as big cowboy hats, rolling sagebrush, longhorn cattle, and armadillos. The second-largest U.S. state is an iconic place with a culture all its own. While many people are drawn to alluring destinations like the Hill Country town known as the "Cowboy Capital of the World" or this tree-filled escape filled with lakes and Southern charm, Texas is also a remarkably delicious place. You'll find a variety of delectable fare — from famous beef barbecue to Gulf Coast seafood — in the Lone Star State. That fare also includes Tex-Mex, the fusion cuisine served up everywhere from Houston to El Paso and all points in between.

What exactly is Tex-Mex? As Eater explains, its roots go back to the Tejanos, the Texas region's original Spanish-Mexican inhabitants who paired flour tortillas with meaty stews and other dishes cooked using beans and local chiles. According to The Splendid Table, Canary Islands immigrants also influenced this cuisine by bringing cumin (Tex-Mex's signature spice) with them. What we call Tex-Mex today encompasses a number of dishes, including enchiladas, nachos, chili con carne, fajitas, chimichangas, and Texas' take on the taco.

While there is no single version of the Texas taco, the dish has a few common giveaways, such as crispy shells or flour tortillas, lots of beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and even eggs (breakfast tacos, anyone?). While you can get them all over the state, the city of San Antonio is particularly famous for its take on the hand-delivered dish. But which spots are the best? In a town already famous for its Tex-Mex, the competition is fierce. That said, here are five standout places that deliver top-notch Texas taco goodness, according to reviewers online.