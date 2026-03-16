Charleston's Lavish Downtown Inn Is A Gilded-Age Mansion With Historic Suites And Indulgent Dining

Among Charleston's many elegant hotels, just steps away from dining and shops, one of the city's most impressive is the storied Wentworth Mansion. Rated 4.8 on Google and a top choice of Travel + Leisure readers, the Wentworth Mansion stands out with its Tiffany stained-glass windows, 14-foot ceilings, European chandeliers, and cupola with panoramic views of the city. The property features 21 unique guest rooms, each adorned with plenty of 19th-century charm, from period decor to original architectural details reflecting Gilded Age opulence. Some rooms even offer original fireplaces, whirlpool tubs, and private porches.

With such lavish features, it's no surprise that Wentworth Mansion is also where you'll find South Carolina's most beautiful restaurant, Circa 1886. Housed within the property's original carriage house, Circa 1886 has built a reputation in Charleston's crowded restaurant scene for its historic and intimate setting, seasonal ingredients, and refined Southern cuisine. Led by Executive Chef Marc Collins, Circa 1886 features two distinct six-course tasting menus and an à la carte menu, which at the time of writing includes dishes such as beef tenderloin with caramelized shallot and carrot demi-glace and grouper with butternut squash, coconut water fumet, and cilantro butter. You'll also find an extensive wine list of both domestic and international varieties (pairings are available for both tasting menus), along with seasonal, handcrafted cocktails. Circa 1886 opens to the public for dinner Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended.