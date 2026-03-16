Charlotte's Walkable Neighborhood With A Once-Abandoned Mall Is Abuzz With Shopping And Dining
Although Charlotte overall isn't exactly known for its walkability — it has a Walk Score of just 26 — one of the city's exceptions can be found in Midtown. Filled with walkable stretches, long-running shops, and top-rated eateries, not to mention waterfront scenery, Midtown is one of the Queen City's underrated gems.
The area boasts its very own waterfront along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. The 19-mile pathway runs along a small brook through parkways, connecting to other tranquil green spaces and intriguing stretches, like the Charlotte Trail of History. Here, you'll find a number of statues dedicated to figures and events from the city's past, such as Civil Rights leader Julius LeVonne Chambers and North Carolina's first female physician, Dr. Annie Alexander. With walkable pathways, bike lanes, and bus stops, here, you can leave the car behind and explore one of Charlotte's renewed shopping and dining-filled hubs.
But this wasn't always the case for Midtown. Back in the 1950s, the neighborhood's main claim to fame was for housing the region's first indoor shopping mall, the Charlottetowne Mall. But it wasn't long before foot traffic dwindled, ultimately leading to two failed renovations and multiple ownership changes. By 1988, the mall had completely closed and remained abandoned for nearly two decades. After significant revitalization efforts (including the Greenway, which was once polluted and concrete-covered), the new-and-improved Metropolitan shopping center brings this once-abandoned area to life. Aside from this main area, Midtown has plenty of boutiques and local favorites, making it akin to Dilworth, another one of Charlotte's walkable havens with shops and delicious cuisine.
Shopping and dining in Midtown
From affordable barbecue restaurants to local bites like the fruity, cobbler-esque sonker and Carolina-style hot dogs, there's plenty to love among Charlotte's food scene, and Midtown is no exception. Within Midtown, find local institutions like Mama Ricotta's, which has been around since 1992. Garnering a 4.6 rating on Google with nearly 4,000 reviews, the eatery serves homey Italian fare, with dishes like penne alla vodka, ravioli from a family recipe, and white pizza.
Within the Metropolitan shopping center, along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway, you'll find spots like Lost Worlds Brewing, which brings fun events like live music, open mics, and trivia nights to Charlotte's buzzing waterfront, along with over 20 beers on tap. The family-run Dressler's is another one of the neighborhood's standouts, serving upscale Southern cuisine like shrimp and grits, pimento cheese dip (a Charlotte staple), and steaks in a waterfront setting.
Long-running shops have also made a home in this once-abandoned neighborhood. Stop by The Bag Lady, a spiritually forward shop that's been around for over 30 years. Here, you can find everything from witchcraft books and crystals to jewelry, oracle cards, and other local products, or you can schedule an intuitive reading. Just a 15-minute walk away, you'll find Biggs Camera and Image Center, which has been around since 1959. It offers all sorts of used film cameras, photography gear, and even rental equipment. For more local shopping and dining in the city, also be sure to visit Camp North End, Charlotte's old military supply site that has turned into a thriving hub of art, independent shops, and food stalls.