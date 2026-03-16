Charlotte's Walkable Neighborhood With A Once-Abandoned Mall Is Abuzz With Shopping And Dining

Although Charlotte overall isn't exactly known for its walkability — it has a Walk Score of just 26 — one of the city's exceptions can be found in Midtown. Filled with walkable stretches, long-running shops, and top-rated eateries, not to mention waterfront scenery, Midtown is one of the Queen City's underrated gems.

The area boasts its very own waterfront along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. The 19-mile pathway runs along a small brook through parkways, connecting to other tranquil green spaces and intriguing stretches, like the Charlotte Trail of History. Here, you'll find a number of statues dedicated to figures and events from the city's past, such as Civil Rights leader Julius LeVonne Chambers and North Carolina's first female physician, Dr. Annie Alexander. With walkable pathways, bike lanes, and bus stops, here, you can leave the car behind and explore one of Charlotte's renewed shopping and dining-filled hubs.

But this wasn't always the case for Midtown. Back in the 1950s, the neighborhood's main claim to fame was for housing the region's first indoor shopping mall, the Charlottetowne Mall. But it wasn't long before foot traffic dwindled, ultimately leading to two failed renovations and multiple ownership changes. By 1988, the mall had completely closed and remained abandoned for nearly two decades. After significant revitalization efforts (including the Greenway, which was once polluted and concrete-covered), the new-and-improved Metropolitan shopping center brings this once-abandoned area to life. Aside from this main area, Midtown has plenty of boutiques and local favorites, making it akin to Dilworth, another one of Charlotte's walkable havens with shops and delicious cuisine.