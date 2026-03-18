Houston's Outdoor Shopping Destination Is A Renovated 'Village' With Chic Shops And Fine Dining
If you're a traveler who likes to take advantage of local shopping, you'll find a nice selection of shops clustered together at Houston's Town & Country Village. Houston is a vibrant destination (and one of America's most diverse), and if you venture beyond its downtown skyscrapers and business districts, there are some more relaxed pockets. Town & Country Village is about a 25-minute drive from Downtown, so it's a little out of the way from the parts of Houston that visitors might be inclined to stick to, like the walkable, public art-filled neighborhood of Houston Heights. However, if you're looking for a spot to shop and dine (with some high-end options) in a plaza-like setting, it could be worth making the trip.
The first incarnation of the Town & Country Village (called the Town & Country Center at the time) was in the late 1960s, according to Mall Hall of Fame. This complex was demolished in 2004, but its redevelopment followed just a few years later, bringing a sleek makeover that made it a breezy destination to visit. Its outdoor spaces feature walking paths lined with palm trees, gardens, and fountains, and the site gets praise for being well-maintained, with one Google reviewer calling it an "extremely clean and beautiful outside mall." Plus, with a mix of storefronts that include retail shops, cafés, and restaurants, you can walk from shop to shop and get a coffee or lunch to enjoy on the patios.
Shopping and dining options at Town & Country Village
The shops at Town & Country Village include a mix of independent, stylish boutiques, and well-known brands. One of the stores, for example, is Anything Bling Boutique, a Houston-based business specializing in women's fashion. "The clothes and accessories that they have to offer are simply beautiful [...] Although this location is quite a drive from my home, I plan to go back as often as I can," one Google reviewer wrote of the shop. If you're in the market for jewelry, the Endless Diamonds boutique is a solid option with 5 stars on Google Reviews. It specializes in custom-designed pieces. Meanwhile, readers can stop in the mall's Barnes & Noble, which reopened in 2025. The location also has its own café inside, if you need a caffeine boost.
When you get hungry, there's a nice range of options for dining along the mall's walkways. For something lighter, like sandwiches and soups, Café Express could be a good choice. It benefits from having patio seating and Wi-Fi available. Dinner options abound, too, including some fine dining spots. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar stands out, with plush booth seating, well-reviewed service, and a weekly "Tomahawk Tuesday," where you get a fixed-price, three-course meal featuring a prime tomahawk steak. With the special, you even get to pick out a steak knife.
Travelers flying in can get to Town & Country Village in about a 30-minute drive from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The complex is open every day, though each shop has its own hours. After shopping, you can spend some time in nature at Barker Reservoir, one of Houston's most underrated destinations, about 10 minutes west.