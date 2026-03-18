Houston's Outdoor Shopping Destination Is A Renovated 'Village' With Chic Shops And Fine Dining

If you're a traveler who likes to take advantage of local shopping, you'll find a nice selection of shops clustered together at Houston's Town & Country Village. Houston is a vibrant destination (and one of America's most diverse), and if you venture beyond its downtown skyscrapers and business districts, there are some more relaxed pockets. Town & Country Village is about a 25-minute drive from Downtown, so it's a little out of the way from the parts of Houston that visitors might be inclined to stick to, like the walkable, public art-filled neighborhood of Houston Heights. However, if you're looking for a spot to shop and dine (with some high-end options) in a plaza-like setting, it could be worth making the trip.

The first incarnation of the Town & Country Village (called the Town & Country Center at the time) was in the late 1960s, according to Mall Hall of Fame. This complex was demolished in 2004, but its redevelopment followed just a few years later, bringing a sleek makeover that made it a breezy destination to visit. Its outdoor spaces feature walking paths lined with palm trees, gardens, and fountains, and the site gets praise for being well-maintained, with one Google reviewer calling it an "extremely clean and beautiful outside mall." Plus, with a mix of storefronts that include retail shops, cafés, and restaurants, you can walk from shop to shop and get a coffee or lunch to enjoy on the patios.