Houston's 5 Most Underrated Destinations For Tourists To Visit

Houston is famed for its NASA Johnson Space Center, multi-institutional Museum District, and tremendous annual rodeo. Or, maybe you know it as America's number one city of lust, a Texas haven of nightlife and debauchery. No judgment here. There is another side to Houston, though, one that doesn't get the same attention as these calling cards. This underrated side of the city contains unique museums outside of the Museum District, uncrowded outdoor experiences, and spots to pick up snacks and souvenirs you won't find at the usual tourist hubs.

Some visitors might not realize just how bountiful Houston is. There are 88 "super neighborhoods" in the city, and many of its best hidden gems are situated outside of the more popular central neighborhoods. We looked for places that locals and past visitors alike recommend and, importantly, ones that are easily accessible for visitors to the area. Based on reviews from TripAdvisor, guides by local bloggers, and suggestions shared on Reddit, these are five destinations in Houston that get consistent praise despite slipping under the radar for most visitors.