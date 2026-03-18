This Top-Rated Las Vegas Steakhouse Serves Mouth-Watering Food In A Medieval Setting

Whether you're on the hunt for Las Vegas' mouth-watering buffets or exclusive restaurants worth the hassle, Sin City has a wealth of fantastic dining options. No matter what you're craving or what ambiance you're looking for, visitors are almost certain to find it here. Looking for a restaurant straight out of the Middle Ages, but isn't an over-the-top spectacle like Medieval Times and is immersive enough to feel special? With fantastic food, featuring incredible steaks and receiving top rankings on all kinds of review websites, Primal Steakhouse is the Vegas restaurant for you.

One of the unwritten rules of Las Vegas is that not everything worth visiting is on the Strip. That's the case with Primal Steakhouse. Located on the east side of Las Vegas in the Boulevard Mall, about 3 miles away from the Strip, you'll feel like you've been transported to another world. Reviewers on Tripadvisor have compared it to dining on "the set of 'Game of Thrones.'" There are no dragons, but there is wood and stone decor, moody lighting from chandeliers, red and gold curtains, and a full suit of armor. The goblets alone would be enough to make anyone feel like a king or queen. You're encouraged to pose for photos with the prop swords and helmets to commemorate your visit. Though as one Redditor noted, the music is less on theme; it's more "acoustic pop song covers instead of Viking sea shanties."