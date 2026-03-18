This Top-Rated Las Vegas Steakhouse Serves Mouth-Watering Food In A Medieval Setting
Whether you're on the hunt for Las Vegas' mouth-watering buffets or exclusive restaurants worth the hassle, Sin City has a wealth of fantastic dining options. No matter what you're craving or what ambiance you're looking for, visitors are almost certain to find it here. Looking for a restaurant straight out of the Middle Ages, but isn't an over-the-top spectacle like Medieval Times and is immersive enough to feel special? With fantastic food, featuring incredible steaks and receiving top rankings on all kinds of review websites, Primal Steakhouse is the Vegas restaurant for you.
One of the unwritten rules of Las Vegas is that not everything worth visiting is on the Strip. That's the case with Primal Steakhouse. Located on the east side of Las Vegas in the Boulevard Mall, about 3 miles away from the Strip, you'll feel like you've been transported to another world. Reviewers on Tripadvisor have compared it to dining on "the set of 'Game of Thrones.'" There are no dragons, but there is wood and stone decor, moody lighting from chandeliers, red and gold curtains, and a full suit of armor. The goblets alone would be enough to make anyone feel like a king or queen. You're encouraged to pose for photos with the prop swords and helmets to commemorate your visit. Though as one Redditor noted, the music is less on theme; it's more "acoustic pop song covers instead of Viking sea shanties."
What to expect from the menu at Primal Steakhouse in Las Vegas
When it comes to food at Primal Steakhouse, vegetarians may want to stay away. The menu is heavy on meat with nearly a dozen different steak options, from a classic 8-ounce filet mignon to the impeccably tender A5 Japanese Wagyu and a massive 50-ounce tomahawk. You can pair these with sides like a lobster mac and cheese and fries. Beyond steak, the restaurant serves dishes like elk rack of ribs, sea bass confit, and salmon and mussels.
There's also a fun drinks menu. Some of the cocktails clearly got their inspiration from "Game of Thrones," like the Red Wedding, which features Ciroc Limonata, Pallini, and raspberry puree, and Winter is Coming, which sounds like a tropical cocktail with Malibu Rum and Blue Curacao. The showstopper is the Viking Punch, served in a large Viking horn "glass" with smoking dry ice.
Primal Steakhouse has a 4.8 rating on Tripadvisor, a 4.7 on OpenTable, and a 4.6 on Yelp. In short, people love it. One person on OpenTable said, "It was probably better than any place we ate on this trip and possibly ever in Vegas." On Tripadvisor, someone raved that, "The drinks were exquisite and very refreshing. The food was phenomenal, from the appetizers of spinach dip and shrimp scampi to the steaks that were not only generous but cooked to perfection."