Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Las Vegas

A place nicknamed Sin City doesn't sound like it would demand much in the way of cultural etiquette. But a Las Vegas trip, despite its seedier associations, requires far more nuance than many visitors expect.

With more than 40 million people arriving at the Strip each year, Las Vegas ranks alongside global tourism heavyweights like New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Orlando. But unlike the first three — often romanticized cities where locals are as much a part of the experience as the landmarks — Vegas is widely treated as a place to get in, get your fill, and get out, with little consideration for anything beyond the attractions. Orlando's theme park reputation creates a similar illusion: that there isn't really a city beyond the spectacle.

But Las Vegas is a destination in its own right. It's a city where people live and work, and it deserves a level of respect that often goes overlooked. More than that, it isn't the no-holds-barred adult fairground that decades of films, television, and bachelor parties have made it out to be. There are rules to heed, etiquette to follow, and locals who care deeply about their home. Follow these unwritten rules before you visit — and help keep Las Vegas classy for the long haul.