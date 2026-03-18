Wisconsin's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Sandwich Shop Is A Cozy Milwaukee Deli With Legendary Stacked Subs

A Milwaukee must-eat list should include cheese curds, bratwurst, and at least one sandwich. Don't just settle for any sub shop when visiting this Wisconsin city, though. Instead, visit Hen's Deli in Walker's Point, a foodie favorite neighborhood with irresistible charm and walkability. Opened in 2022 by Vivian Sotolongo and Lucas McDonald, this family-owned business has put itself on the map in the Milwaukee food scene for its hearty and delectable sandwiches. Hen's Deli and its subs have been commended by local publications like the Shepherd Express, OnMilwaukee, and the Milwaukee Record. Additionally, it boasts high scores on Google (4.8) and Yelp (4.7), and one Reddit user went as far as to call Hen's Deli "life changing."

Located in the building that once housed Soup Brothers (a Milwaukee institution that shuttered in the months before Hen's Deli opened), the eatery can be described as a hole-in-the-wall. Upon walking through the threshold of the brick structure, diners will enter a small space painted in an earthy green shade complemented with red accents and antiques. Featuring a rustic yet cozy aesthetic, Hen's Deli has limited seating options (a counter and a few tables). However, this hasn't stopped customers from coming.

Hen's Deli offers classics like an Italian sub filled with soppressata and capicola. "It was outstanding. The meats were high quality, the bread was supreme," reads a Google review. There's also the roast beef sub with provolone, named a "must-try" sandwich by OnMilwaukee. Patrons have a plethora of toppings to choose from, ranging from veggies to Miracle Whip. Likewise, they have the option of adding extra meat and cheese. Whatever you decide on, note that a Yelp user wrote, "The food always tastes like it's made with love."