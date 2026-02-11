Milwaukee's Low-Key Local-Favorite Restaurant Has Vintage Vibes And Unbeatable Homestyle Food

Milwaukee is full of under-the-radar gems, like Black Cat Alley, an outdoor art gallery in a walkable alley, and Lakeshore State Park, Wisconsin's only urban state park. Similarly, you'll find many low-key restaurants that seem unassuming on the outside but serve top-rated homestyle food inside. One local favorite is called Three Brothers Restaurant, which has earned praise from reviewers and Reddit users, and national publications like USA Today.

Three Brothers is a Serbian restaurant that's been a staple in the charming, walkable Bay View neighborhood since it opened in 1956. Three Brothers was founded by Milun Radicevic, who immigrated to Milwaukee in 1949; today, it's still run by the Radicevic family. The restaurant is located in a historic brick building with an old-fashioned striped awning and a neon sign in the window. Inside, the portraits on the walls and the lamps on each table give the restaurant vintage vibes that make it feel straight out of the 1950s. You'll see globes labeled "Schlitz" both inside and outside, the name of a historic Milwaukee brewery that closed in 1982.

The menu has hardly changed since Three Brothers opened. The signature dish is burek, a savory filo pastry filled with beef, cheese, or spinach. The rest of the menu is filled with homestyle Serbian dishes, including goulash and musaka. "The less we touch things the better off they are," owner Milunka Radicevic said on the restaurant's website. "Over the years dishes have been added, but the menu has mostly stayed the same."