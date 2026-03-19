Forget New England, Retire To These 5 Quebec Towns For Affordable Charms And Gorgeous Views

New England isn't the only option for retirees seeking quaint towns with lake scenery and historic homes. While New England certainly has its share of comfy retirement destinations, Quebec offers many of the same advantages. The province is dotted with irresistible small towns along riverfronts and charming harbors. Sipping maple syrup liqueur in a historic auberge or seeing how syrup is made at a sugar shack adds uniquely Québécois touches to small-town scenery — without needing a sky-high budget to enjoy your golden years in comfort and fun.

We picked five Quebec towns that best capture the province's charm for retirees, with scenic streets and landscapes and plenty of affordable ways to stay busy. Quebec's cuisine and French-inspired festivities are certainly a draw, but for this list, we focused on views and experiences that don't require exorbitant spending: Waterfront promenades with cafés, pretty historic buildings, and nearby natural landmarks provide the perfect backdrop for leisurely everyday walks.

To complement those offerings, we looked at testimonials from past visitors on review platforms and social media to capture perspectives that guidebooks often miss. A deeper explanation of our methodology follows the list.