New England's Comfiest Retirement Destinations That Will Take Your Social Security Far

By the time President Franklin D. Roosevelt implemented the Social Security Act in the midst of the Great Depression, social welfare programs for the disabled and elderly had already found success in dozens of countries, including Denmark, France, and England. Now, the better part of a century later, Social Security's still intact, although it's regularly under threat and could even see massive cuts in the coming years, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Depending on your age, when you retire, and overall earnings over your working life, you're eligible to receive monthly Social Security benefits that average just under $2,000, but can range anywhere from about $50 to upwards of $4,000.

As the cost of living continues to climb, however, and Social Security hasn't necessarily followed suit, it's becoming increasingly difficult to retire on these monthly checks alone. Although New England is often considered to be one of the country's most expensive regions, you'll still be able to find pockets where the cost of living is below the national or state average, where there are senior discounts on things like food and transportation, or where subsidized housing, tax cuts, or free programs for seniors are easily accessible to offset the average costs.

What's more, living in the Northeastern United States means you'll never be more than a short I-95 drive, plane ride, or Amtrak trip away from major cities like Boston and New York. Thanks to long-standing institutions like Yale New Haven Hospital and Tufts Medical Center in Boston, globally-ranked medical care is also within reach. After careful research into everything from grocery prices to scenic views and comfy amenities, we've selected nine New England destinations where your Social Security benefits will go far.