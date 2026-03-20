5 Airlines Offering The Best Wine, According To Reddit

Flying can be a chore, but flying with a fine glass of wine in hand makes it slightly less so. Luckily, some airlines put a little extra thought into their in-flight wine selection, which could tip the scales for travelers weighing their airline options, or at least give you something new to try on your next flight. According to sommelier Michele Gargiulo, wine can taste different at high altitudes due to the dry air and low pressure in the cabin affecting a passenger's senses. That makes choosing the right wine selection all the more crucial, as some will retain a better flavor as the conditions in air change.

If there's one audience that has strong opinions about the wine they get while soaring through the sky, it's Reddit users. There's an entire thread dedicated to sharing and debating their favorite airlines for wine offerings, and plenty of users have shared their opinions about individual airlines across Reddit. We dove head-on into the discussions to see which airlines get the most positive feedback from the community, then we did some of our own research from wine forums and airline newsrooms to see what makes each airline's wine selection stand out. Below, you can find out everything we learned about which airlines have the best in-flight wines.