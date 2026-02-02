These Are The 5 Best Airlines For Overnight Flights, According To Travelers
When flying overnight, comfort and reliable service are essential. Of course, anyone who flies from the late p.m. to the early a.m. hopes to get a good night's sleep and wake up refreshed at their final destination — but that's not always the reality. While many travelers agree this is the best seat for a red-eye flight, picking which airline you'll fly with requires a bit more consideration. So, we've put together a list of the five best airlines for overnight flights, according to travelers.
To develop this list, we considered travelers' opinions. We combed through travel blogs, journalistic articles, and various online forums to see how often airlines were cited as being among the best for long-haul flights. For overnight flights, we found that U.S.-based airlines were neither the best performers nor the ones most frequently cited by American travelers. If you plan to take a red-eye across the country, check out this list of America's five best airlines as of 2025, per a new study.
Cathay Pacific Airlines
Ranked No. 1 for 2025 on Skytrax's list of the World's Best Economy Class Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airlines is considered by travelers to be one of the best airlines for long-haul and overnight flights. It also ranked No. 2 in Skytrax's list of the best economy class seats, No. 3 best airline in the world, and was considered the best overall economy class airline operating in Asia. This high praise is not just apparent in lists crafted by travel experts but also in travelers' recommendations.
Based out of Hong Kong, this airline is mentioned frequently by travelers across the web. Passengers often find these flights to be roomier than most. One traveler wrote on Reddit that the airline's cabins have "around 33‑34 inches of seat pitch, which is generous for a 6‑foot‑plus traveler, and their seats tend to recline a bit more than the ultra‑slim options on some U.S." Beyond the cabin comforts, Cathay's service, in-flight meals, and seating configuration on certain planes get positive feedback, as well.
Singapore Airlines
Often mentioned in the same sentence as Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines is another incredibly popular option among frequent overnight travelers, receiving much praise among travelers on Reddit and across best airline roundups, including Skytrax. Specifically, travelers find flights on this airline to be among the most comfortable, with extended legroom in economy seats and beds in business class. Singapore Airlines has several direct flights between Singapore and major cities in the United States, and throughout Asia and Australia. If you're planning a trip to or connecting through Asia, it's one of the most recommended airlines to fly with.
One traveler wrote on Reddit, "For me they're on a par with Cathay. Staff are always wonderful, I've never been on a dirty plane yet (touch wood), good safety record, nice, short connection times, excellent food and service, and they're usually cheaper than Qantas." Other travelers have noted that Singapore Airlines is reliable, which is partially why they chose it over an alternative. If you're planning to take an overnight flight, knowing you'll have some comfort and good food is essential. And according to travelers, Cathay delivers on those fronts.
Qatar Airways
Another popular airline for long-haul flights is Qatar Airways, which consistently ranks as one of the best in the world for business class passengers, according to Forbes. Chosen by travelers for its comfortable cabins and premium food options, this is a great pick if you want to lie down to get some sleep on your overnight flight. In a blog post, one traveler shared that flying overnight with Qatar Airways "set the bar very high for all future flights." She went on to say that "with sliding doors, complete privacy, a huge screen, and so much space to comfortably sit even before laying down flat in your own bed ... you almost forget you're on a plane!"
While many people list Qatar Airways as one of their favorites to fly with, another traveler expanded on their preference on Reddit, saying, "Qatar is amazing in air (not so much on ground), and they literally throw points at you. I've been upgraded many times from points and easily earned status." Another person, who personally ranked them first among economy class airlines, wrote on Reddit, "Qatar Airways – great food, ample leg room, the Doha Airport is bonkers, nice lounges."
Emirates
Like other airlines on our list, travelers remark that Emirates' economy seats have a comfortable amount of space and good service overall, and its business class seats are great for sleeping. Travelers also frequently remark online that Emirates has enjoyable food options on board compared to other airlines. Plus, the portions tend to be more generous than those of other airlines. On Reddit, one traveler wrote, "Emirates economy on an Airbus A380 is absolute bliss! Those seats are so spacious. Their Boeing 777 economy is also great."
Frequent flyers also find that Emirates is a particularly welcoming airline for flying with children. One parent shared on Reddit, "Personally, flying any long-haul economy is a real pain in the ass, but with three kids 7-10 it's all about making the family trip as convenient as possible. From that perspective, I find Emirates economy especially good for the kids – they get more onboard service – like bags, polaroid photos, coloring sets, extra snacks, pastries, decent entertainment system, etc."
Delta Air Lines
Finally, we wanted to include at least one airline on this list that offers domestic overnight flights within the United States, as well as internationally. Of the U.S.-based airlines — many of which do not immediately come to mind for travelers who often fly overnight — Delta Airlines appears to be the winner. Some passengers prefer United Airlines, and while many compare the two, we found that across online travel forums, like this Facebook post, travelers mention Delta Airlines more frequently and positively than United Airlines or other U.S.-based airlines like American Airlines.
One traveler in a blog post wrote of the airline, "If it was possible, I would choose Delta Airlines every time I fly internationally. It's my favorite U.S. airline, and the airline of choice among most of my friends. This may have something to do with shared geography, though, as Delta has a strong network in the Southeastern United States, where I lived for many years. Nevertheless, I find that Delta is the best airline at delivering consistently good service regardless of fare class." If you plan to fly with this airline, be sure to pay attention to the five changes coming to Delta Air Lines in 2026.
Methodology
To come up with our picks for this list, we examined travel blogs written by frequent fliers, rankings by tourism experts, and traveler testimonies of overnight flight experiences on Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Facebook. While several other airlines were mentioned, these were the five that received the most traction and praise. We also considered whether airlines received frequent online criticism to narrow down our list. Looking for a daytime flight at an affordable rate? Check out this low-cost airline that was quietly named the best in America for 2025 (and it's not Southwest) to learn more.