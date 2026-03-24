5 Walkable US Ski Towns Where You Can Skip The Car

True ski towns can feel like their own universe. They lie in valleys or at the base of mountains, and their populations are usually pretty modest: The largest ski town in the U.S. is Bend, Oregon, with just over 100,000 permanent residents. Many model their main buildings on traditional architecture, from Swiss chalets to Old West settlements. And many are conspicuously walkable: You may not need a car to visit.

Instead of widening highways and paving new parking lots, these communities have developed foot-friendly centers and public transit infrastructure. You can drive there and park, picking up your car only at the end of your ski weekend — or you can skip the car altogether, and take public transport from the airport. In theory, the car-light strategy cuts down on noisy traffic and increases road safety. This and other attributes help certain scenic ski towns offer the best quality of life all year round.

While many ski towns make a car-free vacation easy, some locations are especially pedestrian friendly. Here are five walkable ski towns, where you should never have to switch on an engine, if you don't want to. We consulted a slew of reliable sources and compared infrastructure across several top-candidate towns. This list is not exhaustive (see some runners-up, below), but they're among the best boot-friendly destinations you'll find.