These Scenic U.S. Ski Towns Offer The Best Quality Of Life All Year Long

From college kids seeking the ski bum life to serious skiers wanting to live next to their favorite mountain permanently, the internet is littered with skiers asking for advice on moving to a ski town. It's not that they expect to ski year-round — although that would certainly be a dream. It's more that these towns have a very particular ski culture that is hard to replicate elsewhere. It also helps that many come with year-round action and fresh mountain air, making the offseason interesting. If you find yourself similarly wanting to live year-round in a ski destination, some expectations should be set.

Comparatively speaking, moving to a ski town is not an inexpensive task. Since skiing is one of the most expensive sports, ski resorts and their surrounding towns invariably end up on the higher end. Cost of living will be the biggest factor to consider as you try to find a town with the best quality of life. Home prices in towns like Aspen hover around $3.3 million on average. You may think that's because Aspen is a luxe, celeb-ridden playground. But a home in Vail will cost around $1.7 million, and the average house price in Crested Butte is $1.4 million.

If you go in expecting a ski town to be on the higher end, it will be easier to find the perfect town. We've done the research and found the prettiest ski towns with the best quality of life. Since finances play a big part in quality of life, we tried to find towns with affordable price tags. But as expected, some towns were on the higher end. We also considered factors like health care and access to culture and entertainment. And of course, you can expect these towns to offer year-round enjoyment.