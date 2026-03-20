Paddle, Hike, Or Bike Along North Carolina's Unique Multisport Scenic River Trail

One day, you'll be able to hike the full length of the Deep River State Trail on foot. You could ride a bicycle down its gravelly surface, or, if you're more of a water person, you'll be able to put your kayak in the adjacent river and paddle your way down the Deep River, which runs alongside the terrestrial trail for its full 125 miles. This is what will set this trail apart from other linear parks across the country: When they say "multi-use," they really mean it.

Authorized in 2007, the Deep River State Trail is very much a work in progress. So far, outdoor enthusiasts can already walk, pedal, or float parts of this route through the woodlands and small towns of North Carolina. Small sections of the completed rail-trail are scattered along the route, and many additional sections should be developed soon. You probably shouldn't plan a thru-hike anytime soon, as an exact timetable for the completed trail isn't forthcoming, but sometime in the future, this trail should rival the peaceful vibes of North Carolina's wildlife wonderland at Alligator River.

This isn't the first time humans have turned to this waterway to improve their lives: The Deep River has a long history of mills and manufacturing, and traces of that past are still evident in its dams and old structures. Part of the river is the Randleman Reservoir, which has provided drinking water to local households since its completion in 2004. This river is a tributary of the Cape Fear River, which flows into the Atlantic Ocean.