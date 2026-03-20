Between Austin And Waco Is Texas' Dog-Friendly Riverside Park With Trails And A Waterfall Swimming Hole
It can get pretty spicy in the Lone Star State, but the good news is there are plenty of shady, watery nooks to help you cool down. From spring-fed pools to tranquil river bends, Texas has many scenic swimming holes that are perfect when you need to take a refreshing break from the heat. Whether you're in the mood for a dip or just a scenic stroll along the water's edge, the Chalk Ridge Falls Nature Area — also known as Chalk Ridge Falls Park — in Central Texas makes for a really great option, especially if you have pups in tow. You can find this dog-friendly park tucked between Austin and Waco, just a few miles north of the artsy, Scottish-inspired village of Salado.
The Bell County oasis sits right along the winding Lampasas River, just below the Stillhouse Hollow Lake dam, and there are plenty of trails to hike and splash spots to wade around in. And yes, as its name suggests, there are also several waterfalls, including a stunning limestone cascade that serves as the centerpiece of the day-use park. "The Chalk Ridge waterfalls are a nice little place to get outdoors in the Belton/Temple area!" one visitor shared on Tripadvisor. "The falls are relatively small but the water is nice and cold! Great way too cool off and enjoy some nature!"
Hike along the waters of the Lampasas River
Chalk Ridge Falls Park isn't huge, but it still has several miles of waterfront trails you and your leashed pup can explore, rivaling some of the best dog-friendly hikes across America. Two primary routes set out from the little parking lot situated just off Farm to Market Road 1670, also known as Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road. The Chalk Ridge Falls Park Trail stretches along the southern bank of the Lampasas River, covering almost three-quarters of a mile round-trip. The nature trail will take you to the park's namesake waterfalls, but there are plenty of other water views to gander at along the way. "It was an easy out-and-back that had lots of areas to stop and look at the water," one hiker shared on AllTrails. The Chalk Ridge Loop is a bit longer, winding above the northern bank of the river for just over 2 miles. Just a heads up that this route has been known to be a bit overgrown and tough to navigate at times.
You'll find several more paths branching off from the main trails, too. Some hikers have shared warnings online about a lack of signage along the trails, but most do circle back on themselves. "Pretty scenery and has lots of creeks and tree area to explore," one visitor wrote on Yelp. "Great for younger kids and dogs but is typically crowded. It's also almost impossible to get lost here as every trail loops back around." Still, have a hiking app or trail map on hand, just in case.
Chase the Chalk Ridge Falls of Texas
Perched at the end of the short nature loop, Chalk Ridge Falls is a real beauty. The waters flow over striking limestone ledges into shallow pools, perfect for wading or making a splash. The ripples are enveloped by trees and other pretty greenery, which serve as home to a plethora of native critters, if you want to do a bit of wildlife watching. More than 200 species of birds have been recorded in the area (according to eBird), so bring along a pair of binoculars if you want to get a closer look.
Just a few things to note before you visit: The Chalk Ridge Falls Nature Area is open throughout the year, usually from 8 a.m. to sunset. However, the park has been known to close for various reasons, such as for maintenance or when there are high levels of toxic blue-green algae (as per the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers), which can be extremely harmful to humans and dogs. If the park is open, but you notice the water is smelly or discolored, play it safe and steer clear. The cascades may not always be running strongly, but can flow heavily after heavy rain. Always tread carefully because the rocks can be quite muddy and slippery. Visitors on AllTrails have also reported seeing snakes in the water, so be sure to keep an eye out for them, too.