Between Austin And Waco Is Texas' Dog-Friendly Riverside Park With Trails And A Waterfall Swimming Hole

It can get pretty spicy in the Lone Star State, but the good news is there are plenty of shady, watery nooks to help you cool down. From spring-fed pools to tranquil river bends, Texas has many scenic swimming holes that are perfect when you need to take a refreshing break from the heat. Whether you're in the mood for a dip or just a scenic stroll along the water's edge, the Chalk Ridge Falls Nature Area — also known as Chalk Ridge Falls Park — in Central Texas makes for a really great option, especially if you have pups in tow. You can find this dog-friendly park tucked between Austin and Waco, just a few miles north of the artsy, Scottish-inspired village of Salado.

The Bell County oasis sits right along the winding Lampasas River, just below the Stillhouse Hollow Lake dam, and there are plenty of trails to hike and splash spots to wade around in. And yes, as its name suggests, there are also several waterfalls, including a stunning limestone cascade that serves as the centerpiece of the day-use park. "The Chalk Ridge waterfalls are a nice little place to get outdoors in the Belton/Temple area!" one visitor shared on Tripadvisor. "The falls are relatively small but the water is nice and cold! Great way too cool off and enjoy some nature!"