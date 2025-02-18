Situated Between Austin And Waco Is An Artsy Texas Village With Shopping And Scottish Charm
Traveling through the middle of the state of Texas by car on Interstate 35, there's no shortage of small towns along the drive with unique histories. One particularly charming town that sits directly off of the highway that bisects the state is the village of Salado. Located about an hour north of the capital city of Austin and 45 minutes south of Waco, this former stagecoach stop for Texas' first travelers has over 160 years of history. These days, it has been transformed into a cultural hotbed of the Lone Star State.
Beyond Salado just being one of many stopping points for a road trip through Texas, it's also becoming an arts and culture destination that caters to creatives who want to step away from the hustle and bustle of Texas' larger cities — similar to the artsy fast-growing city of Buda just south of Austin. With touches of historic Texas still in place, and a unique connection to the people of Scotland that shines through annually, this Central Texas gem certainly has its way of surprising travelers.
Salado has art in many forms
In a town where artists of all kinds have gathered and creativity is fueled by the community, there's opportunities to view, purchase, or create an artistic masterpiece of your own. Salado's adorable Main Street has local craft and handmade jewelry shops, plus several art galleries open six or sometimes seven days a week. Visit during the monthly Royal Street Art Walk to see live art demonstrations and music. Visitors recommend checking out Sirril Art Gallery or Wells Studio & Gallery for local art. For those who want to create their own art, Salado Glassworks Studio & Gallery offers classes where you can learn the art of glassblowing for yourself. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor explained, "The atmosphere is vibrant and creative, with stunning pieces on display that showcase the incredible craftsmanship of the artists. Whether you're a seasoned glass enthusiast or a curious beginner, there's something for everyone to enjoy."
In Salado, there's also a unique location where art is on display 365 days a year surrounded by greenery and nature — the Salado Sculpture Garden on the northern end of Main Street. Put in place by the Salado Public Arts League, here you will find 28 uniquely molded sculptures created by artists from Texas and beyond. Art also blends with the 160 year history of the town at the historic Stagecoach Inn, one of Texas' oldest motor hotels full of nostalgic charm. Here, you'll find historical tributes on display documenting the evolution of the land. This hotel property still showcases some of its original architecture and 19th-century roots.
Salado's Scottish charm traces back to some of its first settlers
One thing that might surprise you about Salado is how Scottish it is. In fact, Salado was founded by a Scotsman by the name of Elijah Sterling Clack Robertson, and a majority of the original settlement of this Texas town was from Scotland. Robertson founded Salado College as well, which was the first coed, non-denominational school in the state of Texas. Scottish culture still shines through today, especially at Salado's annual Scottish Gathering and Highland Games. So, if you can't make it to the original Highland Games (which is one of the activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland), this might be the next best option.
Each fall thousands of people descend upon Salado for three days of bagpipes, men in kilts, and embracing Scottish traditions. The gathering typically takes place in November once the heat of the Texas sun has dissipated. The festival's website updates information on tickets and scheduling. Visitors who come to Salado during festival week can don their favorite kilt and enjoy a variety of Scottish games paired with Celtic culture and fun. There's Celtic music, dancing, a Scottish dog parade and marketplace shops where you can pick up a souvenir. The festival is Salado's way of offering a tribute to those who first settled on the land they reside on today.