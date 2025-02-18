Situated Between Austin And Waco Is An Artsy Texas Village With Shopping And Scottish Charm

Traveling through the middle of the state of Texas by car on Interstate 35, there's no shortage of small towns along the drive with unique histories. One particularly charming town that sits directly off of the highway that bisects the state is the village of Salado. Located about an hour north of the capital city of Austin and 45 minutes south of Waco, this former stagecoach stop for Texas' first travelers has over 160 years of history. These days, it has been transformed into a cultural hotbed of the Lone Star State.

Beyond Salado just being one of many stopping points for a road trip through Texas, it's also becoming an arts and culture destination that caters to creatives who want to step away from the hustle and bustle of Texas' larger cities — similar to the artsy fast-growing city of Buda just south of Austin. With touches of historic Texas still in place, and a unique connection to the people of Scotland that shines through annually, this Central Texas gem certainly has its way of surprising travelers.