These 5 Popular Airport Hacks Are Actually A Total Waste Of Time, According To Reddit

Planes can make trips in hours that once took days or even weeks. However, the convenience of air travel still has its downsides. The airport itself can be really stressful, from security lines to the anticipation of sitting in a cramped seat for what feels like forever. To combat this, fliers have come up with all sorts of hacks that supposedly make things easier. That doesn't mean all of them actually work. In fact, some of them are a complete waste of time.

We looked through Reddit to see which hacks travelers say don't actually do what the internet claims. They include dressing a certain way to get an upgrade, boarding last to choose any empty seat, freezing water to get it through a security checkpoint, stuffing clothing into a pillowcase to sneak a third "bag" onto the plane, and pretending to need a wheelchair to board sooner.

To find airport hacks that are a waste of time, we searched Reddit threads like r/TravelHacks and r/travel, as well as specific discussions about each tactic. We also looked at news stories related to some of these ideas. While there are certainly airport hacks that do work, skipping these may be in your best interest.