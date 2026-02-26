10 Popular Travel Credit Cards, Ranked By An Expert

The world of travel credit cards is complicated. Issuers promise the world, and while they're not technically lying, they're less transparent about the hoops you'll need to jump through. It doesn't help that the loyalty landscape is constantly shifting, making it tough to keep up on which cards make sense for whom.

I've spent the past seven years traveling the world full-time, hopping through almost 60 countries month-to-month. You'd assume the flight tab on that lifestyle like that runs sky-high. But I learned the best ways to use credit card points to travel for free, racking up as much as $10,000 in savings a year in some cases. Those savings aren't luck. I've learned the ins and outs of almost every card on the market, viewing each as a tool built to help keep my costs low. I even run a twice-weekly points and miles newsletter with over 1 million subscribers, have penned hundreds of articles on the subject, and built my own course to teach others to do the same.

Not everyone wants to be like me, though. I have as many as eight credit cards in my wallet at any one time — way too much for the average person. But which is best if you only want one? The answer is complicated, and realistically, one card isn't likely to change your life. Everyone has different habits and goals, and each product caters to different things. But if I were to rank some of the most popular cards on the market in terms of easy-to-access value with the best chance of getting you flying free, this is how I'd place them.