Connecticut's Longest Fishing Pier Is A Historic New Haven Beauty With Local Food Trucks And Idyllic Walks
New Haven is known as the home of Yale University — and thanks to its ubiquitous thin-crust pies, as the "Pizza Capital of America." But if you ask residents about their favorite spots around town, there's another highlight some are likely to mention: Long Wharf Pier, the state's longest fishing pier, perfect for a coastal stroll followed by snacks from a local food truck. According to recent measurements, the 700-foot pier is the longest when compared to similar structures in Connecticut, such as the Fort Hale Pier, which measures 360 feet.
The historic landmark, which juts into New Haven Harbor, wasn't the first pier to stand on the site. The original Long Wharf Pier was built in the early 1700s and was extended several times. By 1810, measuring almost three-quarters of a mile, it was the longest pier in the U.S. (a title now held by Chicago's year-round playground, the famous Navy Pier). That timber and stone structure was demolished in the 1950s and shortly after replaced by the present-day concrete version, a picturesque walkway that leads visitors out onto the water.
One way to appreciate the pier from multiple perspectives is to walk along the Long Wharf Trail. The easy 1.6-mile out-and-back route, which takes about half an hour to complete, begins at the waterfront Long Wharf Park, located about half a mile south of the pier. Stroll north along the mostly paved path, taking in idyllic views of the harbor, spotting birds like red-winged blackbirds, ring-billed gulls, and assorted waterfowl, while admiring the pier from a distance. As you walk out onto the wharf, look for the schooner Amistad, a replica of an older vessel, docked alongside the pier. Interested in taking a boat tour while in Connecticut? Try a scenic New England cruise that hops between tiny storybook islands off the coast.
Stroll and snack at the Long Wharf Pier
Apart from peaceful walks and water views, today's Long Wharf Pier is famous for the local food trucks that line up along Long Wharf Drive overlooking the harbor. According to city officials, the tradition started with a single flower salesman and a hot dog vendor who set up temporary shop in the area, selling their products to workers and students on their lunch breaks or families out on an evening stroll. Over more than two decades, more vendors started showing up regularly, offering everything from sandwiches and ice cream to empanadas.
Today, the area at the foot of the pier is one of four distinct food truck districts in New Haven, which is nicknamed "Food Truck Paradise." The emphasis is on Latin American cuisine — tacos, arepas, cemitas, chalupas, Cuban sandwiches — and reviewers on Google rave especially about the district's Mexican and Puerto Rican dishes. "Unique offerings like Puerto Rican jibaritos and carne frita with tostones," said one visitor, referring to a popular sandwich in which bread is replaced by a pair of flattened, deep-fried plantains. "Highly recommend it for Mexican food lovers," wrote another on Google Reviews. "Churros, piña colada, diablitos, esquite, quesadillas de birria, and torta de carnitas." Food trucks line up daily (9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.) in the same order, and you can see the layout on this online map.
If you want to combine a longer walk with a food tour, try Street Food NHV's recommended stroll around the city's four food truck districts. Starting at Long Wharf Pier, you'll walk to the food trucks on Cedar Street (near the Yale School of Medicine), then to those on Sachem Street, ending up in downtown New Haven. Each district has its own unique set of food vendors, and the full loop is about 5.4 miles total.