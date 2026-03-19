Connecticut's Longest Fishing Pier Is A Historic New Haven Beauty With Local Food Trucks And Idyllic Walks

New Haven is known as the home of Yale University — and thanks to its ubiquitous thin-crust pies, as the "Pizza Capital of America." But if you ask residents about their favorite spots around town, there's another highlight some are likely to mention: Long Wharf Pier, the state's longest fishing pier, perfect for a coastal stroll followed by snacks from a local food truck. According to recent measurements, the 700-foot pier is the longest when compared to similar structures in Connecticut, such as the Fort Hale Pier, which measures 360 feet.

The historic landmark, which juts into New Haven Harbor, wasn't the first pier to stand on the site. The original Long Wharf Pier was built in the early 1700s and was extended several times. By 1810, measuring almost three-quarters of a mile, it was the longest pier in the U.S. (a title now held by Chicago's year-round playground, the famous Navy Pier). That timber and stone structure was demolished in the 1950s and shortly after replaced by the present-day concrete version, a picturesque walkway that leads visitors out onto the water.

One way to appreciate the pier from multiple perspectives is to walk along the Long Wharf Trail. The easy 1.6-mile out-and-back route, which takes about half an hour to complete, begins at the waterfront Long Wharf Park, located about half a mile south of the pier. Stroll north along the mostly paved path, taking in idyllic views of the harbor, spotting birds like red-winged blackbirds, ring-billed gulls, and assorted waterfowl, while admiring the pier from a distance. As you walk out onto the wharf, look for the schooner Amistad, a replica of an older vessel, docked alongside the pier. Interested in taking a boat tour while in Connecticut? Try a scenic New England cruise that hops between tiny storybook islands off the coast.