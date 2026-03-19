Orlando's Entertainment Complex In The Heart Of The City Offers Top-Notch Eats And Vibrant Nightlife
When I first moved to the Orlando area about 20 years ago, I immediately wanted to see and do it all. I went to work during the week, and then broke out my fanny pack and played tourist in my new city on the weekends. I of course visited the theme parks, but it didn't take me long to learn that there are several incredible things to do in Orlando other than visiting Disney World. Of all of my new discoveries, there was one spot in particular that really stood out to me: Pointe Orlando, an entertainment complex that gave me reasons to keep going back again and again. It's located in the heart of the city on Orlando's International Drive, which is a popular strip that has food, shopping, and entertainment. This is also the area of the city where the Orange County Convention Center is located — it's only 2 miles away from Pointe Orlando.
This entertainment complex is located in a centralized, popular area. Its prime location makes it easily accessible, and it's even a stop on the I-Ride Trolley route. Tourists love it, but it also has amenities that give locals a reason to visit as well.
Pointe Orlando has evolved over the years and has added even more fun nightlife and top-notch places to eat since the first time I visited. My favorite spot at Pointe Orlando is the Funny Bone Comedy Club. I've seen some great comedians there over the years, but I've branched out to explore many of the other fun spots in this entertainment complex as well.
Pointe Orlando has a vibrant nightlife scene
There are many family-friendly things to do along International Drive, and you can find some activities the kiddos will enjoy at Pointe Orlando. But what really makes this entertainment complex shine is its vibrant nightlife. You'll find good cocktails, and there are some cool interactive activities you can enjoy during a night out on the town, too. Golfers love taking a swing on the simulator at The Greens Indoor Golf & Bar. Main Event Entertainment has a bowling alley, laser tag, and a ropes course. There's even a movie theater at Pointe Orlando, too.
If you're looking for the kind of place where you can order bottle service and sit in the VIP section, Blue Martini is your spot. It's very trendy, stylish, and hip. Those who want more hip-hop will appreciate the Still Lounge by Dre and Snoop. I can't guarantee that you'll be brushing shoulders with the two rappers there, but you can order up one of their signature drinks, like the "G-Thang", a nod to their famous song, and embrace the hip-hop vibes. If country is more your jam, you can visit the PBR Cowboy Bar. Those brave enough can cowboy up and attempt to last eight seconds on a mechanical bull there.
You don't have to choose, though. At Pointe Orlando, you can hop around to the different bars and experience all of the vibrant nightlife. You can also just lie low and enjoy a nice cocktail on the rooftop bar at the Palm Tree Club. Most of the bars and clubs in Pointe Orlando do offer food of some sort, but this entertainment complex also has a diverse culinary scene.
The best dining at Pointe Orlando
Orlando has been called "America's Happiest Holiday Destination," and that joyfulness applies to your taste buds, too. At Pointe Orlando alone, you have a diverse variety of cuisines. If you're looking for something on the fancier side, I suggest The Capital Grille. People love the steaks and seafood, but you can just as easily fill up on delicious appetizers. For casual, quirky vibes, visit Dick's Last Resort, where the horrible service and insults are part of the charm.
There are yummy eats for every palette you can imagine in this entertainment complex. For a taste of Cuba, try Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar. The food is amazing, and this is my pick for brunch because you can pair your meal with unlimited mimosas.
You can continue to taste your way around the world at Maggiano's Little Italy. This is one of my favorite Italian restaurants in Orlando — the Eggplant Parmesan there is top-notch. Most visitors seem to love the restaurant just as much, as it's sitting with a 4.6-star rating on Google with over 9,000 reviews. Taverna Opa, meanwhile, brings the flavors of Greece to Pointe Orlando, and Kavas Tacos and Tequila offers a taste of Mexico. Rodizio Grill is a Brazilian steakhouse that's a favorite with carnivores, as the meat is carved right there at your table. At The Pub, you can enjoy all of the British favorites, including the award-winning fish-n-chips. If sushi is your thing, you'll want to try Zukku-San.
There's a garage on site, and you do have to pay to park at Pointe Orlando. However, some spots, like the movie theater, offer parking validation. It's always worth it to at least ask if you visit a bar or restaurant. Who doesn't love scoring free parking?