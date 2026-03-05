5 Best Family-Friendly Things To Do Along Orlando's International Drive, According To Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With more theme parks than anywhere else on the planet, it's no surprise that Orlando has snatched the title of "America's Happiest Holiday Destination." Some visitors opt to spend their whole trip at Disney World, but locals can attest that there's so much more to see and do in Orlando. If you visit some of the other theme parks, such as Universal Studios or SeaWorld, you'll only be about 2 or 3 miles away from one of the best places to visit in Orlando — International Drive. You'll hear a lot of locals refer to it as I-Drive, though. No matter what you call it, just make sure you plan time to load up the family and make a visit there, too.

This popular thoroughfare has many family-friendly things to do. One Tripadvisor reviewer even called it "Amusement Avenue," adding, "It's an entertainment boulevard where everything you could imagine is there! A pleasant surprise!"

There's a lot to see along this fun thoroughfare, and your biggest problem will be narrowing down what you want to do. It can be easy to get overwhelmed, but we've prepared this list of the five best family-friendly things to do along Orlando's International Drive to help you pick the perfect spots for your crew. We've looked at reviews from sites such as Tripadvisor, Expedia, and Google, and even scoured reviews on Reddit. I've also taken my own personal experiences into account, choosing some spots that provide multiple ways to keep families entertained.