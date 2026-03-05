5 Best Family-Friendly Things To Do Along Orlando's International Drive, According To Reviews
With more theme parks than anywhere else on the planet, it's no surprise that Orlando has snatched the title of "America's Happiest Holiday Destination." Some visitors opt to spend their whole trip at Disney World, but locals can attest that there's so much more to see and do in Orlando. If you visit some of the other theme parks, such as Universal Studios or SeaWorld, you'll only be about 2 or 3 miles away from one of the best places to visit in Orlando — International Drive. You'll hear a lot of locals refer to it as I-Drive, though. No matter what you call it, just make sure you plan time to load up the family and make a visit there, too.
This popular thoroughfare has many family-friendly things to do. One Tripadvisor reviewer even called it "Amusement Avenue," adding, "It's an entertainment boulevard where everything you could imagine is there! A pleasant surprise!"
There's a lot to see along this fun thoroughfare, and your biggest problem will be narrowing down what you want to do. It can be easy to get overwhelmed, but we've prepared this list of the five best family-friendly things to do along Orlando's International Drive to help you pick the perfect spots for your crew. We've looked at reviews from sites such as Tripadvisor, Expedia, and Google, and even scoured reviews on Reddit. I've also taken my own personal experiences into account, choosing some spots that provide multiple ways to keep families entertained.
ICON Park
ICON Park earns a spot on the list because there's just so much to do there. We could probably create a list of the best family-friendly things to on International Drive just based on the volume and quality of attractions within this one spot. Onsite activities include a carousel, train, arcade, and more. Sea Life Aquarium is also located at ICON Park, and you can walk through a clear tunnel with your family and be surrounded by aquatic creatures — even sharks. If toothy sea creatures swimming above you isn't enough of an immersive experience, you can get even closer with the marine residents at the touch tank.
Another popular spot in ICON Park is Madame Tussauds. That's where you can meet the wax versions of many of your favorite celebrities. The figures portray uncanny resemblances to the stars they represent. Swifties can get a selfie with Taylor, and you can also interact with some of your favorite superheroes. One Tripadvisor reviewer shared, "We enjoyed every moment of the self tour. Being able to pose with our fav celebrity model was fun and we enjoyed how realistic they looked."
It also doesn't hurt that ICON Park is the home of one of the defining fixtures of Orlando's skyline — the Orlando Eye. From afar, it looks like a huge Ferris wheel, but it actually moves at a relaxed pace. Additionally, you're actually inside an enclosed capsule, so it's very family friendly. Think less thrill ride and more scenic views. Visitors can see a lot from 400 feet in the air. Plus, there's plenty of time to take it all in, since the ride lasts for 20 minutes.
Aquatica
This is my favorite water park in Orlando, and according to reviews, it's quite popular with others as well. A Google reviewer shared, "We visited this water park as a family and had a great time. We chose tickets with dining included — food was good for a water park and very convenient [...] The park has slides for all ages and comfort levels. I'm a bit afraid of big slides, so I enjoyed the kids ones, while my husband and son tried all the adult slides. Overall, a great place for family fun in Florida."
There are multiple slides, including a unique one called the Reef Plunge that actually has dolphins swimming around it. Another, the KareKare Curl, has rafts that accommodate up to five people, allowing the whole family to experience the slide together. They also have two separate wave pools, one with larger, more dramatic waves than the other. You'll also find a separate aquatic play area for the little ones.
This water park is owned by the company that owns SeaWorld. The nice thing about that relationship is that you can sometimes score good deals if you're planning to visit both attractions. You can also purchase upgrades that include a dining plan, up-close encounters with dolphins, or a cabana. If your kids are impatient and don't like waiting in lines, you can also purchase a Quick Queue pass that lets you have priority access to the slides.
WonderWorks
WonderWorks is one of the most visually intriguing buildings along International Drive. When you drive by and see the upside-down building, it's hard not to wonder what lies inside. Curious visitors will find quite a bit to do there, with one Tripadvisor reviewer sharing that it was a great attraction for their whole family to enjoy together. "Our family of 8, ages 6-69, all had a wonderful experience at this venue. We spent much more time there than anticipated. There was so much to see and in which to participate! We all joined in for a game of laser tag. The two youngest children had to be coaxed to climb down from the ropes course. The cost was quite reasonable given all that was there to see and do."
In addition to laser tag and the ropes course, there are 4D simulator rides with multiple themed options. If you've ever dreamed of taking a virtual safari ride to see dinosaurs, this is your place. Other fun experiences bring some education into the mix with a variety of interactive exhibits. One gives visitors the chance to train to be an astronaut. The eclectic mix of activities also includes a bed of nails you can lie on and an area dedicated to having fun playing with bubbles. You can also wrap up your day on International Drive with a dinner show at WonderWorks that includes a performance from a magician.
Ripley's Believe it or Not!
This popular spot on International Drive is the home of another interesting architectural design. Although Ripley's is not upside down, the optical illusion does make the structure appear to be lopsided. The unique building houses many weird and quirky things inside, too. The eclectic collection of artifacts includes things like a meteorite and a footprint allegedly left behind by Bigfoot. Families can also take a walk through a vortex to experience a trippy light show or try to find their way through a maze full of mirrors.
A Google reviewer called it a "fun and affordable family spot" and said, "Ripley's Believe It or Not is always a fun place to visit with the family. It's a great experience overall and relatively affordable compared to other attractions. There are some really cool exhibits and a few interactive games that kids will enjoy. I'd give it a solid 4 out of 5 — definitely worth checking out if you're looking for something fun and different to do together!"
The World's Largest Entertainment McDonald's
McDonald's doesn't usually show up on a list of best things to do in a city. You especially wouldn't expect it here, since Orlando has multiple Michelin-recognized restaurants. However, this McDonald's isn't like the rest. It is actually the largest entertainment McDonald's in the whole world. Aside from the unexpected menu items, there's also a lot to keep the family entertained. A Google reviewer shared one of the things that makes this McDonald's special: "The 2nd floor is packed with arcade games — super fun for kids and adults."
The other differentiating factor that separates this McDonalds from the rest is its robust menu. The world's largest McDonald's has pizza, pasta, waffles, and more. The cheesesteak is another unexpected dish served there, and one Yelp reviewer shared, "Surprisingly it was one of the better cheesesteaks I've ever had. The sandwich was even served on a real plate."
After a day full of checking out all of the best things to do with your family along Orlando's International Drive, you're likely to work up an appetite. Having more food options allows everyone in the family to find something they like. This spot has a diverse menu that has options to appeal to a variety of palates. The physical address for this McDonald's is technically on Sand Lake Road, but it is located just off of International Drive. It's also a stop on the I-RIDE trolley, which is a great way to get around to the best spots on I-Drive.
Methodology
There are many fun spots around this popular thoroughfare, so this shouldn't be viewed as a complete list. As a central Florida resident who has lived in the area for about 20 years, I'm familiar with the locations on this list. These are all things that I personally feel the whole family would enjoy. In an effort to not just include my list of favorite hangout spots, though, I also consulted other sources when putting together this list of the best family-friendly things to do along Orlando's International Drive. I looked at visitor reviews on websites such as Tripadvisor, Google, and Expedia. I also looked at commentary left by visitors on Reddit.
I looked at Expedia recommendations and saw that 92% of travelers recommended ICON Park. The Orlando Eye and SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium had many good reviews, too, and both of those are located within Icon Park. It had additional recommendations on r/orlando and r/florida. This spot has multiple attractions within one spot, so I felt that it was important to include on the list.
Aquatica, World's Largest Entertainment McDonald's, WonderWorks, and Ripley's Believe It or Not! were all listed in the top 10 traveler favorites on Tripadvisor's list of "Top Things to Do in International Drive." I eliminated ones that didn't feel were the best for all members of the family, including children and adults. That led me to choose these four remaining family-friendly options.