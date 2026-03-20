Philadelphia's Once-Thriving Industrial Hub Now Overflows With Art, Cafes, Brews, And Local Shops
Any Philly local might tell you that Fishtown is one of the city's coolest neighborhoods. But anyone who's lived here long-term would likely point out that this wasn't always the case: It wasn't long ago that the district was mostly industrial, home to large factories and the many immigrant workers who labored in them. I remember my first visit more than a decade ago, when my sister and her family purchased an antique rowhome just off Frankford Avenue. Back then, Fishtown was considered up-and-coming. Now, with its cool coffee shops and indie stores, it's undoubtedly become one of Philadelphia's hippest areas.
The neighborhood's name is rooted in Philadelphia's rich history. Though Fishtown's origin story is "a bit fuzzy," per The Constitutional Walking Tour, which runs guided tours of the city, it's inextricably linked to the fishing industry on the nearby Delaware River. I still recall my first time walking around these streets, and how I was struck by the fish motif repeated left and right — fish-shaped mailboxes, a fish mosaic on a public trash can, a wooden fish sign above the entryway of the Fishtown Tavern — a whimsical reminder of Fishtown's past.
Other industries took over by the turn of the 20th century, occupying historic factories, some of which are still prominent today, like a whiskey business transformed into Wm. Mulherin's Sons, a chic Italian restaurant. One of the most popular and best cafes in Philadelphia, La Colombe, is located in a once-abandoned warehouse that was smartly redesigned. The industrial-chic coffee shop is the perfect place to people-watch over a signature draft latte or to grab a freshly baked baguette to go.
Wander the colorful streets of Fishtown, Philadelphia
Independently run shops add to Fishtown's character. Next door to La Colombe, step into Jinxed, a gem of a vintage shop where you can browse old typewriters and retro sunglasses. A few blocks away, Harriett's Bookshop is a locally run bookstore specializing in works by women authors, artists, and activists. A short stroll in the opposite direction, Philadelphia Record Exchange is where music lovers can buy or sell rare vinyls.
Continue wandering through the neighborhood to one of my favorite local coffee shops, Reanimator, housed in a quirky brick corner building. Or head over to Philadelphia Brewing Co., located in a historic red-brick brewery that dates back to 1885. I'm not a beer enthusiast, but some of my friends are, and one of their favorite taprooms to sip hazy IPAs is Evil Genius.
No matter where you go in Fishtown, you can't miss the neighborhood's public art. On the walls of the old Lutheran Settlement House, look for the striking, vaguely mysterious "Persistence" mural by Jason Andrew Turner, depicting a young woman in a polka dot dress. A vibrant piece by Meg Saligman, "Rippling Moon," rises up on the side of the Children's Crisis Treatment Center. And of course, don't forget to look for painted fish in all shapes and sizes — you'll find them literally everywhere in this charming and always-evolving neighborhood.