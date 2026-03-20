Philadelphia's Once-Thriving Industrial Hub Now Overflows With Art, Cafes, Brews, And Local Shops

Any Philly local might tell you that Fishtown is one of the city's coolest neighborhoods. But anyone who's lived here long-term would likely point out that this wasn't always the case: It wasn't long ago that the district was mostly industrial, home to large factories and the many immigrant workers who labored in them. I remember my first visit more than a decade ago, when my sister and her family purchased an antique rowhome just off Frankford Avenue. Back then, Fishtown was considered up-and-coming. Now, with its cool coffee shops and indie stores, it's undoubtedly become one of Philadelphia's hippest areas.

The neighborhood's name is rooted in Philadelphia's rich history. Though Fishtown's origin story is "a bit fuzzy," per The Constitutional Walking Tour, which runs guided tours of the city, it's inextricably linked to the fishing industry on the nearby Delaware River. I still recall my first time walking around these streets, and how I was struck by the fish motif repeated left and right — fish-shaped mailboxes, a fish mosaic on a public trash can, a wooden fish sign above the entryway of the Fishtown Tavern — a whimsical reminder of Fishtown's past.

Other industries took over by the turn of the 20th century, occupying historic factories, some of which are still prominent today, like a whiskey business transformed into Wm. Mulherin's Sons, a chic Italian restaurant. One of the most popular and best cafes in Philadelphia, La Colombe, is located in a once-abandoned warehouse that was smartly redesigned. The industrial-chic coffee shop is the perfect place to people-watch over a signature draft latte or to grab a freshly baked baguette to go.