Among America's Best Small Towns For Retirees In 2025 Is A New York Village You've Never Heard Of

Look out the window of a Manhattan high rise facing east, and you might just be looking at your future retirement spot. The sleepy little village that AARP named America's best small community for retirees in 2025 is hiding in plain sight. The incorporated town of Great Neck Plaza, which has a population of around 8,000, is a long-overlooked village tucked away on Long Island's Great Neck Peninsula. AARP's livability index considers factors like transportation, health care, affordability, and social life, and it gives Great Neck Plaza a score of 73 out of 100.

Americans are re-thinking their retirement goals, and the dream is no longer all about Florida. Overtourism and extreme weather events like hurricanes are just two of the reasons many Americans regret retiring to beach towns. Isolation from friends and family is another reason, so if you're an urban East Coaster, why not pick a beautiful, historic town like Great Neck Plaza, especially when you're just over half an hour from New York City by train? With a rich and colorful cultural history, beautiful classic architecture, and a downtown that gives off Norman Rockwell "Main Street USA" vibes, Great Neck Plaza is the kind of place that's easy for friends and family to get to, with attractions that will make them want to come visit, even if they've never heard of the town. Plus, you can still pop over to Times Square to see a Broadway matinee with your senior discount.